TAMPA, Fla., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest, makers of a modern, 100% native Salesforce-based Enterprise Quality and Safety Management System (QHSE), announced today it has successfully completed its ISO 9001:2015 certification.
ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the aforementioned approach.
ComplianceQuest was audited by A-lign and presented with their certificate in May 2020.
Gaining ISO 9001:2015 reinforces ComplianceQuest's relentless focus on creating industry-leading products and services, measured against global benchmarks of industry excellence.
"Achieving this prestigious certificate is an acknowledgment of CQ's focus on delivering uncompromising quality, with excellent customer service and high-quality products at legendary performance. We are very pleased that the effort to further improve our business processes has been rewarded with the ISO 9001:2015 certification," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "Of course, this remains an ongoing process that requires day-to-day commitment and expertise from the entire CQ team. In essence, it's all about the ability to serve our customers in the best possible way and we want to give our customers proof of continuous quality improvement with this certification."
Using ISO 9001:2015 helps ensure that customers receive consistent, high-quality products and services, which in turn brings many business benefits. ComplianceQuest's main goals when embarking on certification were:
- Secure, homogeneous, and repeatable internal process execution
- Creation of a platform for consistency during expansion and growth
- Improved client delivery services and customer satisfaction
ComplianceQuest created a Quality Policy that recognizes the significant role its employees play in the quality of all CQ services. This policy, along with an existing quality structure, provided the foundation for its Quality Initiative. Including all aspects of Product Design and Delivery, Business and Operations, Human Resources and Training, Finance and Accounting, and Business Growth. The ISO 9001:2015 certification proves that CQ has a clear, actionable, and thorough approach to the vital components of a successful Customer-First organization and is well-positioned for the next round of corporate growth.
ComplianceQuest is the fastest growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality and Safety Management System (QHSE) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Delivering best-in-class out-of-the-box solutions, ComplianceQuest fast-tracks an organization's efficiency, quality, safety, and overall performance by combining enterprise quality, safety, compliance, collaboration and communication across the product value chain. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate, and use. Our team of domain experts is committed to innovation, product excellence and to the success of our customers. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @https://www.linkedin.com/company/3653494, on Facebook @compliancequest or Twitter @compliancequest
Contact:
Shalini Chowdhary
408-458-8343 X 267
Related Images
compliancequest.jpg
ComplianceQuest
Related Links