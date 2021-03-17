(PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group)

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group announces the release of the new version of their HIPAA compliance management software. Compliancy Group cares about their clients' needs which is why they have used customer feedback to make improvements to their software. Using their proven Achieve, Illustrate, Maintain methodology, users can become HIPAA compliant quickly, with minimal effort and total support from their Compliance Coach.

Compliancy Group has released a new version of their software, further streamlining HIPAA compliance

As a 16 year old company, Compliancy Group has undergone several changes to improve their product and facilitate further simplifications to their HIPAA compliance process.

"Our years of experience gives us the ability to make improvements while maintaining the same integrity with our process. Our proven methodology has been carried over to the new software version so that clients can be confident in us as their trusted HIPAA advisor" - Marc Haskelson, CEO and President, Compliancy Group.

Software Features:

Software Benefits:

  • Tracking and automation
  • Guidance and support
  • Quicker, convenient, more efficient, minimizes effort
  • Compliance verification and validation
  • Differentiation
  • Peace of mind, lowers risk, instills confidence

Compliancy Group Resources:

HIPAA Compliance Checklist 

About HIPAA 

HIPAA Business Associate 

HIPAA Covered Entity

About Compliancy Group:

HIPAA should be simple. That's why Compliancy Group is the only HIPAA software with expert Compliance Coaches holding your hand to simplify compliance. Built by auditors, Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan, increasing patient loyalty and profitability of your organization, while reducing risk.

Why Compliancy Group?

  • HIPAA Audit Support, no client has ever failed an audit!
  • Total Compliance Solution
  • HIPAA Seal of Compliance
  • Dedicated Compliance Coaches

Visit https://compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

