TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliant IA, a leading supplier of cloud-based retail execution solutions, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. The rebrand to Bindy reflects the way the company has grown and diversified in recent years.
The company was founded in 2009 as cloud software for compliance but grew to supply multi-unit operators with a complete suite of products to communicate and execute brand standards at thousands of locations. In the last five years, the company has developed and grown a B2B business that includes hundreds of Tier-1 and Tier-2 retailers on five continents.
"Since launching in 2009, Compliant IA has grown considerably, both as a product and in the marketplace. In fact, we have outgrown our name." says Fabien Tiburce, CEO of Bindy.
Bindy offers cloud and mobile-based tools to communicate and execute programs and make informed business decisions. This new name allows Bindy to better align form and function.
Bindy's new brand assets include a vibrant multi-color logo, along with a new website, https://www.bindy.com, videos and animations that utilize simple, bold graphics to convey complex workflows in an approachable way.
"Bindy marks a new beginning. The pandemic was difficult on customers and vendors alike, but for us it was also an opportunity to focus and double-down on the product. Customers have noticed. We are seeing a surge of demand for our product in all key markets such as North America, Europe, Australia and Asia," adds Mr. Tiburce.
Operational and product news in conjunction with this rebranding announcement:
1) The company is launching the ability for parent and holding companies that operate multiple concepts to login once and access their different brands.
2) The company is adding Okta as a Single-Sign-On provider in addition to Microsoft Azure.
About Bindy
Bindy is cloud software for store execution, including retail audits, task management and ticket tracking. Bindy helps multi-unit operators execute brand standards, programs, and operations.
For more information contact press@bindy.me or visit https://www.bindy.com
