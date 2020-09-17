- RealPage partnered with Compology to develop the RealPage Waste Management Solution, which includes rugged dumpster cameras and artificial intelligence, and is a first for the Multifamily real estate market - Across the U.S., dumpsters are inefficiently being emptied at 46% percent fullness or less, illuminating the critical need for greater efficiency & oversight through technology in waste collection as the economy remains volatile and consumers demand transparency and sustainability - Compology's integration offering enables companies to easily and flexibly add automatic waste metering(TM) to their existing platform or solution