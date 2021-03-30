ATLANTA, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ComponentSource®, the world's largest marketplace and community for reusable software components and development tools today announced their latest Awards for 2021 for both leading publishers and their individual products.
The awards have been given to the Top 100 Bestselling Publishers and the Top 100 Bestselling Products, based on the total sales dollar value of orders placed by customers during the year (2020) through ComponentSource worldwide.
The awards are for the:
- Top 100 ComponentSource Bestselling Publisher Awards – 2021
- Top 100 ComponentSource Bestselling Product Awards – 2021
"The component and tools market continues to be strong, even with the challenges of the pandemic. .NET 5/.NET Core, WebAssembly/Blazor, and JavaScript-based components, grew in popularity as cross-platform choices for developers. With these toolsets, developers can buy once, write once, and target multiple platforms whether they are mobile, web, desktop, or server based. WinForms, WPF, and ASP.NET platforms continued to be popular with developers and these mature platforms got an extended life with .NET 5, bringing these technologies to other platforms. .NET 6, scheduled for release later in 2021 will further the adoption of cross-platform .NET technologies. ComponentSource has sold over 1,000,000 licenses to 150,000+ different organizations, in 180+ countries. This continued growth highlights how the ComponentSource Website is the world's best source of commercial quality software components and development tools. We are pleased to announce the winners of our 2021 Awards and, based on our customer feedback, we know these Awards, and our new online Product Comparison Chart pages, help our customers compare and select the products for the solutions they are creating." explained ComponentSource CEO, Sam Patterson.
"As in prior years, these awards are based on orders we received from our global customers. They represent a true global market snap-shot for commercial software components and development tools in 2020.", Patterson added. "We believe our awards represent accurate real-world data on how customers are using these components and development tools in their latest projects."
ComponentSource Bestselling Publisher Award Winners for 2021
ComponentSource is delighted to announce the following awards to our leading publishers for sales made to our customers during 2020:
Top 5 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2021
1. DevExpress - # 1 Publisher Award
2. GrapeCity (ComponentOne) (including GrapeCity Japan) - # 2 Publisher Award
3. Aspose - # 3 Publisher Award
4. JetBrains - # 4 Publisher Award
5. SyncRO Soft (Oxygen XML) - # 5 Publisher Award
Note: The above Publishers also win a Top 5 Publisher Award.
Top 10 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2021 (sorted alphabetically)
- Altova (XMLSpy) - Top 10 Publisher Award
- Embarcadero (including Embarcadero Japan) - Top 10 Publisher Award
- Infragistics (including Infragistics Japan) - Top 10 Publisher Award
- Progress Telerik - Top 10 Publisher Award
- Revenera - Top 10 Publisher Award
Top 25 Bestselling Publisher Awards for 2021 (sorted alphabetically)
- /n software - Top 25 Publisher Award
- ActiveState - Top 25 Publisher Award
- BCGSoft - Top 25 Publisher Award
- Caphyon (Advanced Installer) - Top 25 Publisher Award
- Change Vision (including Change Vision Japan) - Top 25 Publisher Award
- Devart - Top 25 Publisher Award
- DynamSoft Corporation - Top 25 Publisher Award
- Flexera - Top 25 Publisher Award
- GdPicture - Top 25 Publisher Award
- Highsoft - Top 25 Publisher Award
- IDERA - Top 25 Publisher Award
- LEAD Technologies - Top 25 Publisher Award
- MadCap Software - Top 25 Publisher Award
- Redgate Software - Top 25 Publisher Award
- Syncfusion - Top 25 Publisher Award
See the Full Top 100 Publisher Award List:
https://www.componentsource.com/help-support/bestselling-publisher-awards-2021
ComponentSource Bestselling Product Award Winners for 2021
ComponentSource is delighted to announce the following awards for our leading products for sales made to our customers during 2020:
Top 5 Bestselling Product Awards for 2021
1. DevExpress Universal by DevExpress - # 1 Product Award
2. DevExpress DXperience by DevExpress - # 2 Product Award
3. ActiveReports Professional by GrapeCity includes AR for .NET Prof (Japan) - # 3 Product Award
4. Spread.NET by GrapeCity includes SPREAD WF, ASP.NET & WPF (Japan) - # 4 Product Award
5. Aspose.Total for .NET by Aspose - # 5 Product Award
Note: The above Products also win a Top 5 Product Award.
Top 10 Bestselling Product Awards for 2021
6. ActiveReports Standard by GrapeCity includes AR for .NET Std (Japan) - Top 10 Product Award
7. DevExpress WinForms by DevExpress - Top 10 Product Award
8. ComponentOne Studio Enterprise by GrapeCity includes C1 Enterprise (Japan) - Top 10 Product Award
9. IntelliJ IDEA by JetBrains - Top 10 Product Award
10. oXygen XML Editor Professional by SyncRO Soft - Top 10 Product Award
Top 25 Bestselling Product Awards for 2021
11. Infragistics Professional by Infragistics includes IG Professional (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award
12. ComponentOne Studio WinForms by GrapeCity includes C1 St. WF (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award
13. DevExpress ASP.NET by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award
14. DevExpress WPF by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award
15. oXygen XML Author Professional by SyncRO Soft - Top 25 Product Award
16. Telerik DevCraft Complete by Progress Telerik - Top 25 Product Award
17. DevExpress VCL Subscription by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award
18. JetBrains All Products Pack by JetBrains - Top 25 Product Award
19. InputManPlus for Windows Forms (Japan) by GrapeCity (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award
20. Aspose.Total for Java by Aspose - Top 25 Product Award
21. DevExtreme by DevExpress - Top 25 Product Award
22. oXygen XML Editor Enterprise by SyncRO Soft - Top 25 Product Award
23. Aspose.Words for .NET by Aspose - Top 25 Product Award
24. MapForce Professional Edition by Altova - Top 25 Product Award
25. Astah Professional by Change Vision includes astah* Prof (Japan) - Top 25 Product Award
See the Full Top 100 Product Award List:
https://www.componentsource.com/help-support/bestselling-product-awards-2021
Note to Editors:
Bestselling Products Awards
The products have each been allocated a Top 5, Top 10, Top 25, Top 50 or Top 100 Bestselling Product Award for 2021 based on the following ranking criteria:
- total sales USD $ order value for the individual product
- for sales made to our customers in over 180 countries worldwide
- less the value of any refunds made due to issues with the product
- between the dates Jan 1st, 2020 to Dec 31st, 2020 inclusive
- sales made in non-USD $ currencies have been converted into USD $ to get a final total value
- the list has then been sorted and the awards made based on the ranking achieved
- the awards were announced in 2021, hence we use 2021 in the Award name
Bestselling Publisher Awards
The publishers have each been allocated a Top 5, Top 10, Top 25, Top 50 or Top 100 Bestselling Publisher Award for 2021 based on the following ranking criteria:
- total sales USD $ value for all the individual products in their entire product range aggregated together
- for sales made to our customers in over 180 countries worldwide
- less the value of any refunds made due to issues with their products
- between the dates Jan 1st, 2020 to Dec 31st, 2020 inclusive
- sales made in non-USD $ currencies have been converted into USD $ to get a final total value
- the list has then been sorted and the awards made based on the publisher ranking achieved
- the awards were announced in 2021 - hence we use 2021 in the Award name
About ComponentSource
ComponentSource is the world's largest marketplace for reusable software components for all platforms. The respected barometer for the component industry, ComponentSource pioneered the open market for reusable software components in 1995, and continues to drive the market through its award-winning e-business model and groundbreaking work to establish the first widely accepted reusable component standard. A global e-business with customers in over 180 countries, ComponentSource is headquartered in Atlanta, GA United States and has offices in Reading, England, Dublin, Ireland and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit http://www.componentsource.com or http://www.componentsource.co.jp
Media Contact
Chris Brooke or Sam Patterson, ComponentSource, +1 (770) 250-6100, sales@componentsource.com
SOURCE ComponentSource