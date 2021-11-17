NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The compound semiconductor market size is expected to grow by USD 11.53 bn at a CAGR of 6.33% from 2020 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The compound semiconductor market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, communications, defense and aerospace, automotive, and others), type (GaAs, GaN, SiC, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The compound semiconductor market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by increasing demand for enhanced power density.
The compound semiconductor market covers the following areas:
Compound Semiconductor Market Sizing
Compound Semiconductor Market Forecast
Compound Semiconductor Market Analysis
Regional Analysis
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. Based on segmentation by geography, the compound semiconductor market has been classified into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. According to our analysis, APAC will account for 72% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the compound semiconductor market in APAC. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to vendors in the market during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cree Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Nichia Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qorvo Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Compound Semiconductor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 11.53 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.10
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 72%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Broadcom Inc., Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Nichia Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
