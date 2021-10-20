SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid4Cloud, the leaders in automation tools to support Oracle Cloud Applications customers to implement, run and maintain their solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. Conducted by Holzman Partners LLP, a leading professional services firm based in Austin, Texas, the audit affirms that Rapid4Cloud's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.
As companies are moving their IT operations to the Cloud and deploying software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to support their businesses, the increasing use of outside vendors to perform activities that are core to their business operations requires high levels of trust and transparency into these vendors operations and processes.
Rapid4Cloud has always maintained high security standards, and the SOC2 audit is an endorsement of this.
Rapid4Cloud's SOC 2 report verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed to meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the TSP Section 100, Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality and Privacy. It provides a thorough review of how Rapid4Cloud's internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process users' data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. This independent validation of security controls is crucial reassurance for customers that Rapid4Cloud is processing their data in a secure and compliant way.
"Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 2 certification demonstrates Rapid4Cloud's ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and integrity of our platform," Rapid4Cloud IT and Security Director Teerapat Muannum said. "Our customers can feel confident that we make every investment to maintain the highest level of security and compliance."
About Rapid4Cloud
Rapid4Cloud is the global leader in intelligent cloud automation software. For both new and existing users of Oracle Cloud Applications, our software applies robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the setup, management and maintenance of Oracle Cloud environments. Since 2003 we have supported Oracle Applications users globally to help them optimize the implementation of their solution and maximize the return on their investment.
Our products use the very latest Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation technology to deliver a unique solution that is used by many of the world's leading IT companies and system integrators. Companies from a broad spectrum of industries rely on Rapid4Cloud solutions to quickly enable the new ways of working inherent in Oracle's ERP and HCM Cloud. Learn more at http://www.rapid4cloud.com.
