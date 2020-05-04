DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA Tech Career Academy is adding a permanent online campus to its current line-up of city-based campuses to help adults launch tech careers. Its first program for the online campus, IT-Ready Technical Support, trains and prepares adults for their first tech jobs, starting on the IT help desk. The program includes technical skills training needed to pass the CompTIA A+ certification as well as soft skills and career services. The 16-week summer session begins July 13 with applications due June 13.
"Our IT-Ready Technical Support is an intense program, but if you're passionate and motivated to start a tech career, you're going to get the tools you need to succeed," said Charles Eaton, CEO, Creating IT Futures and CEO, CompTIA Tech Career Academy. "When you graduate, you'll be trained, certified and connected to employers who are looking to hire. Thousands of IT help desk jobs are available in America, and even in this economic crisis, those jobs are not going away. If anything, companies are realizing how essential technology is to maintain and grow their businesses."
The IT-Ready Technical Support curriculum combines practical knowledge, technical expertise, soft skills and career services. After completing their training, students sit for their certification exams. Although CompTIA Tech cannot guarantee job placement, staff work with graduates to connect them to employers for open IT jobs. Students are prepared for IT help desk jobs, which can springboard them into more tech career options.
CompTIA Tech also has campuses in Chicago and Minneapolis / St. Paul. Its classroom-based sessions of IT-Ready Technical Support moved online temporarily in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Those classes which run for 8 weeks, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., retain the same hours online. But through the permanent online campus, CompTIA Tech also is launching another version of the IT-Ready Technical Support curriculum which extends over 16 weeks with classes lasting only three hours per day. Classes offered on the online campus run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon CT and/or from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm CT, depending if the student is enrolled in the morning or evening sessions.
Applications for CompTIA Tech's online campus are open to residents of 32 states: AK, AZ, CT, DE, FL, HI, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OK, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV and WY. Other states and territories will be added in the future. CompTIA Tech provides tuition support through grants for qualifying students as the academy believes that tech careers should be accessible to anyone with a dream and passion to pursue them. To apply for classes, visit CompTIATech.org/apply.
About CompTIA Tech Career Academy
As a non-profit, CompTIA Tech Career Academy trains and prepares adults for certification and success in IT jobs. Its sole motivation is to help students land and thrive in IT jobs in order to grow the tech workforce. CompTIA Tech is a nonprofit subsidiary of Creating IT Futures Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization. Creating IT Futures, in turn, is a subsidiary of the nonprofit, international tech trade association, CompTIA. Learn more at CompTIATech.org.
