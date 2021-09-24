TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CompTrak, a global provider of compensation management software, is pleased to announce it placed on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. CompTrak earned its place with a three-year growth of 147%.
CompTrak's inclusive platform provides a configurable end-to-end solution to manage every aspect of compensation in real-time from salary, commission and bonus to equity and long-term incentives. CompTrak transforms your compensation cycle to maximize organizational performance, employee engagement and the value of total compensation, ensuring organizations are set-up to win the talent war.
"We are thrilled to be highlighted on The Globe and Mail's annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," states CompTrak COO Lasse Silegren. "Compensation and employee behaviour is core to organizational success and CompTrak's flexible platform enables organizations to not only streamline processes but add new insights and intelligence to each pay action as it happens."
With an established footprint in Canada and the financial services industry, CompTrak has seen substantial growth internationally in US, Europe and high-tech industries over past 18 months. The company was recently awarded Best Compensation Management Solution - North America by Wealth and Finance International organization.
Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. "As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."
The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
About CompTrak
Maximize the Value of Total Compensation
CompTrak's compensation management platform provides organizations a configurable end-to-end solution to effectively all components of compensation from base pay to bonus, equity, and long-term incentives. Implemented globally across all major industries, CompTrak transforms your compensation cycle to maximize organizational performance, employee engagement and the value of total compensation, ensuring organizations are set-up to win the talent war.
Media Contact
Lasse Silegren, CompTrak, +1 905 252 3036, info@comptrak.com
SOURCE CompTrak