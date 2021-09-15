CREVE COEUR, Mo., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CompuChild's Entrepreneurial STEAM-focused children's education franchise has bagged several prestigious awards and acknowledgements this year. Firstly, Mirror Review listed CompuChild among "The 10 Reputable Education Franchises to look for in 2021." Secondly, the franchise made it to the Franchise Gator's "Top Emerging Franchise" List, and thirdly, it won the "Top Franchise Business Review" for 2021.
Mirror Review recognized CompuChild's potential in enhancing children's understanding of STEM and STEAM, along with financial awareness, communication, and ethics. These skills combined help develop an entrepreneurial mindset from an early age which is critical to thriving in the rapidly changing modern work and business environment. Talking about its Entrepreneurial STEAM focus, a senior representative of CompuChild said, "While the concepts of STEM grounds a child's understanding of technological ideas, the interwoven elements of the arts enable a child to nurture their senses of empathy and ethics so that they can apply their technical skills and innovations for the social good and be responsible citizens." CompuChild's unique take on entrepreneurial education has been received with critical acclaim.
Franchise Gator's recognition cements CompuChild's credibility as one of the leading children's education franchise opportunities. After reviewing hundreds of Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs), Franchise Gator looked at unit growth, financials, turnover, awards, and recognized CompuChild as one of the fastest-growing franchises of the year. Not only did CompuChild make "Franchise Gator's Top 100 and Fastest-Growing Franchises list", but it was also ranked as the number 35 franchise on the "Top Emerging" list. Talking about the list, a spokesperson of Franchise Gator said, "We've made this list because we're aware that there are many people who are looking for franchising opportunities. We wanted to present them with a list of companies who, according to the information we gathered and their most recent FDDs, look like they are putting all of the right pieces in place."
Building on its achievements, CompuChild was also named a "Top Franchise for 2021" by Franchise Business Review (FBR), a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and provides the only ranking for franchise companies that is based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. In recognition of the award, FBR acknowledged that the franchises that made this year's list stepped up to provide exceptional support and leadership to lead franchisees through tremendous challenges during the pandemic. Each company's franchisees were surveyed on critical benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training, support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. "There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, we rate the franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees in order to educate potential buyers and help them choose which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year's list are the top performing brands in the key areas critical to their franchisees' success." Quality and franchisee satisfaction have been the hallmark of CompuChild and the franchise has been enlisted in this prestigious annual "Best of the Best" list of FBR a total of 12 times as of the year 2021.
CompuChild's team offers an extensive range of comprehensive curricula and teaching guidelines on extremely relevant topics that are often ignored in the traditional education system. While STEM and STEAM are important components of the program, the overarching focus is on entrepreneurship through technology, financial awareness, communication and ethics. CompuChild believes that a child becomes a self-learner once you kindle their interest in learning. All of CompuChild's programs involve multisensory learning through model building, collaboration, presentation and interactive questioning.
Not only does CompuChild have a unique focus and extensive curricula, it is one of the least expensive franchises in children's education. These franchises can be operated at a low cost since the franchisor trains its franchisees to run their business in a cost-effective manner. CompuChild's franchisees operate on a capital-light business model. From facility selection to software choice, equipment purchases, and even scheduling, are planned meticulously to ensure a low-cost operation. Each course has been purposely designed to be taught in various settings, enabling the franchisees to leverage multiple channels at once. A franchisee could offer enrichment programs at pre-schools, afterschool centers, elementary schools, summer camps, birthday parties and even on-line, providing complete freedom and flexibility for the business owner.
CompuChild uses social media and other digital technologies to train franchisees, reach out to parents and students, advertising, enrollment, and constant internal communication. Talking about this low-cost high-profit franchise opportunity, a senior spokesperson of CompuChild stated, "CompuChild's fee for a standard territory is less than $15k, which includes a 16-hour online training that helps franchisees to get started. These low-cost franchises provide a capital-light business model to start and run a successful Entrepreneurial STEAM™ franchise with liquid cash under $30k."
About COMPUCHILD
The CompuChild franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten and elementary school level in the United States and Canada. With its relentless emphasis on entrepreneurial education, low cost, and regular training for its franchisees, CompuChild strives to be the best children's education franchise.
CompuChild's enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a very young age.
