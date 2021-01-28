HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compugen Systems Inc (CSI) is quickly gaining a foothold across the United States. Opening its first states-based location in 2015 in Houston, Texas, CSI, an affiliate of Compugen Inc out of Canada, is today reporting $4M in U.S. revenue for 2020 across its value-based service portfolio which includes modern workspace, hybrid IT, networking, and security solutions.
Despite a challenging year worldwide, CSI was able to expand its U.S. client portfolio, achieving 43% growth in new domestic business—a milestone President Terry Mirza attributes to two factors: a greater overall need for workplace transformation throughout the pandemic, as well as Compugen's "uniquely human" approach to building long-term partnerships through technology enablement.
In 2020, the company launched what they are calling the Customer Experience Center, a virtual library of thought leadership content designed to help business leaders utilize technology in a way that impacts the world for the better.
Mirza notes, "Compugen Systems Inc's history is underscored with an unwavering mission to social responsibility. As the events of 2020 unfolded and businesses were forced to pivot in ways they may never have imagined, Compugen remained steadfast in our commitment: to empower and connect people through technology. We understand that behind every process and policy, there's a person and a purpose. We believe in the life-altering power of human ingenuity, and together, we use technology to drive change in a way that creates a positive, rippling impact on the world around us."
To live out this mission, CSI proudly supported the Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude's Children's Research charities. Most recently, the company partnered with Genesys Works by creating a scholarship program that awards four local college students with a new computer echoing the company's mission to create a positive, impact on the world around them.
CSI spans across the United States employing over 30 full time and contract-based staff members. In 2021, the firm has ambitious goals to create gainful employment for Americans doubling its employee base with a continued effort to create a uniquely crafted human experience for every person the company engages with.
