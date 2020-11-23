- CompuGroup Medical (CGM) is growing its US business by acquiring eMDs, Inc. (eMDs), a leading provider of healthcare IT with a focus on doctors' practices in the US, reaching an attractive size in the biggest healthcare market worldwide - CGM is building an attractive platform for future growth through complementary product portfolios and the ability to provide comprehensive solutions for doctors' practices - Both CGM and eMDs customers will benefit from the transaction - CGM has planned additional significant investments to strengthen synergetic growth