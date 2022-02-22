NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The computational fluid dynamics market is expected to grow by USD 606.76 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 5.33% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for computational fluid dynamics in Europe. Market growth in Europe will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. An increase in the number of construction activities and the growth in the production of construction machinery by leading brands will facilitate the computational fluid dynamics market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Computational Fluid Dynamics Market - Drivers & challenges
The computational fluid dynamics market is driven by the reduction in product design time and cost. However, the factors such as growing concerns about software and data privacy may impede the market growth. This computational fluid dynamics market analysis report also provides detailed information on upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Some of key Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Players with Offerings:
The CFD market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances with technology providers for technical support and maintaining their customer base to compete in the market.
- Altair Engineering Inc. - The company offers CFD software and other application services such as 3D modeling applications, simulation applications creating virtual twins of products or production systems, social and collaborative applications, and information intelligence applications.
- ANSYS Inc. - The company offers CFD technology for calculating, meshing, visualizing the different projects.
- Autodesk Inc. - The company offers CFD software which provides engineers with a range of powerful tools for system design optimization.
- COMSOL AB - The company offers CFD software which provides tools for modeling the cornerstones of fluid flow analysis.
- Convergent Science Inc - The company offers CFD software.
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Aerospace and defense - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 606.76 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.81
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, PTC Inc., and Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- ANSYS Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- COMSOL AB
- Convergent Science Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- ESI Group
- Hexagon AB
- PTC Inc.
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
