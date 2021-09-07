NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 4.28 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the computer accessories market to register a CAGR of 5.87%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growing popularity of e-sports, the surging popularity of e-sports, and the rising adoption of process automation in industries will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the emergence of the smartphone and tablet market and diminishing demand for standalone devices might hinder the market's growth. Also, the emergence of the smartphone and tablet market will hamper the market growth.
Computer Accessories Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Computer Accessories Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- External HDDs
- Gaming Accessories
- Portable Speakers
- Pointing Devices
- Others
- End-user
- Business Sector
- Consumer Sector
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Computer Accessories Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AZIO Corp., Corsair Components Inc., COUGAR, KYE Systems Corp, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mionix, Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co., SteelSeries ApS, Turtle Beach Corp., and Western Digital Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position, the computer accessories market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the computer accessories market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Computer Accessories Market size
- Computer Accessories Market trends
- Computer Accessories Market industry analysis
Computer Accessories Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist computer accessories market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the computer accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the computer accessories market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer accessories market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- External HDDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gaming accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Portable speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pointing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Business sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AZIO Corp.
- Corsair Components Inc.
- COUGAR
- KYE Systems Corp
- Mad Catz Global Ltd.
- Mionix
- Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.
- SteelSeries ApS
- Turtle Beach Corp.
- Western Digital Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
