The Computer Accessories World Report & Database gives Market Consumption / Products / Services for over 200 countries by each Product by 3 Time series: From 1997-2020 and Forecasts 2021-2028 & 2028-2046.
Spreadsheet Chapters include: Market Consumption - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.
The report is made up of the following:
- World & Country Data
- Market Databases & Spreadsheets
- Financial Databases & Spreadsheets
- Industry Databases & Spreadsheets
Data includes Market Consumption by individual Product / Service, Per-Capita Consumption, Marketing Costs & Margins, Product Launch Data, Buyers, End Users & Customer Profile, Consumer Demographics. Historic Balance Sheets, Forecast Financial Data, Industry Profile, National Data.
The World Report + Database will contain about 21,000 files, including:
1. World Summary Report (PDF) of about 835 pages
2. World Summary Report (Word Format) of about 835 pages
3. Executive Summary (.htm) about 900 pages
4. Executive Briefing (.htm) about 90 pages
5. Data Pages about 2027 pages
6. Chapters and General (.htm) Pages: about 9,000 pages
7. Reference documents (PDF): 140
8. Templates which can be used to produce internal reports or documents (Word): 160
9. Excel spreadsheet: about 9895
10. 4 Access databases: about 9742 tables
11. Excel templates, Software tools & utilities, and reference documents: 200 documents
12. Maps & Diagrams: 584
PRODUCTS & MARKETS COVERED
COMPUTER ACCESSORIES
1.Computer accessories
2.Bags & cases for laptops
3.Batteries for laptops
4.Computer mouse pads
5.Headsets for personal computers (PCs)
6.Ink cartridges for ink jet printers
7.Joysticks for computers
8.Joysticks for computers, cordless
9.Light-pens
10.Screens, optical, anti-glare & anti-radiation, for computer monitors
11.Toner cartridges for laser printers
12.Webcams
13.Wrist pads, gel
14.Computer accessories, NSK
59 MARKET RESEARCH CHAPTERS
1 Administration
2 Advertising
3 Buyers - Commercial Operations
4 Buyers - Competitors
5 Buyers - Major City
6 Buyers - Products
7 Buyers - Trade Cell
8 Competitive Industry Analysis
9 Competitor Analysis
10 Country Focus
11 Distribution
12 Business Decision Scenarios
13 Capital Costs Scenarios
14 Cashflow Option Scenarios
15 Cost Structure Scenarios
16 Historic Industry Balance Sheet
17 Historic Marketing Costs & Margins
18 Investment + Cost Reduction Scenarios
19 Market Climate Scenarios
20 Marketing Costs
21 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios
22 Marketing Margins
23 Strategic Options Scenarios
24 Survival Scenarios
25 Tactical Options Scenarios
26 Geographic Data
27 Industry Norms
28 Major City Market Analysis
29 Capital Access Scenarios
30 Market Cashflow Scenarios
31 Economic Climate Scenarios
32 Market Investment + Costs Scenarios
33 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios
34 Market Risk Scenarios
35 Market Strategic Options
36 Market Survival Options
37 Market Tactical Options
38 Marketing Expenditure -v- Market Share
39 Marketing Strategy Development
40 Markets
41 Operational Analysis
42 Overseas Development
43 Personnel Management
44 Physical Distribution + Customer Handling
45 Pricing
46 Process + Order Handling
47 Product Analysis
48 Product Development
49 Product Marketing Factors
50 Product Mix
51 Product Summary
52 Profit Risk Scenarios
53 Promotional Mix
54 Salesforce Decisions
55 Sales Promotion
56 Surveys
57 Targets - Product + Market
58 Technology
59 Trade Cell Analysis
SPREADSHEET CHAPTERS
1. PRODUCT CONSUMPTION - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year: From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.
2. WORLD, REGIONAL & NATIONAL REPORT MARKET DATABASE & SPREADSHEETS: 1332 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering business scenarios. 1435 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Markets, Market Forecast, Financial Forecast, Financial Margins, Historic Financial, Historic Costs, Industry Norms for each country.
3. FINANCIAL SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES: 188 Balance Sheet, Financial Margins & Ratios for each of 103 Business Scenarios - by Country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.
4. INDUSTRY SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES: 820 Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Historic Industry Balance Sheet Data, Forecast Industry Financial Data, Industry Profiles & Norms - by Country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.
5. NATIONAL DATA - by Country by Year.
The report and database is supplied as a Zip file containing the reports and databases. Readers can access & reproduce the information for their own documents or reports. Tables & databases as Access & Excel formats enable readers to produce their own spreadsheet calculations and modelling.
15 Products covered for over 200 Countries: 2027 pages, 9895 spreadsheets, 9742 database tables, 584 diagrams & maps.
This database is updated monthly. 12 months Full After-Sales Services & Updates available from the publishers.
