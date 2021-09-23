SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, announced today its selection among the 2021 Top Construction Technology Firms™ by Construction Executive Magazine. The magazine announced its first-ever Top Construction Technology Firms list as part of a special issue dedicated to construction tech firms responsible for revolutionizing the industry.
Premiering in the magazine's September issue, CE 2021 list of The Top Construction Technology Firms focuses on the leading construction technology solution providers that have helped construction companies to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, streamline business practices, improve productivity and safety, and increase profitability, paving the way for construction to become synonymous with tech. Computer Guidance Corporation was selected among the list of CE's 2021 The Top Construction Technology Firms featuring in this month's issue of the magazine.
"Stiff competition and a complex, rapidly changing environment has made the construction industry a difficult place to succeed over the past several decades, but when you throw a global pandemic into the mix, you've got unprecedented challenges and no roadmap to follow," said Mike Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation. "In order to succeed, and in many ways, just to move forward, companies had to adapt and innovate, which is where CGC has always led the way in construction enterprise resource planning."
CGC's eCMS delivers an advanced accounting system/ERP with integrated job costing, payroll, core accounting, business intelligence, content management, mobile, purchasing, time and material, bill of material, order processing and human resources applications, all through a single platform. eCMS allows users to view, manage and share real-time, business-critical data tailored to individual needs, enabling each team member to make decisions proactively based on secure access to relevant job information so they can improve future outcomes and effectively manage the bottom-line.
"Computer Guidance Corporation will continue to invest in our solutions portfolio and our personnel and partners to ensure our clients thrive no matter what the state of the environment in which they are asked to perform," continued Bihlmeier. "Digital transformation is at the very core of our business, allowing us to meet the ever-changing and growing needs of our valued clients with ease."
In 2020 and 2021, Computer Guidance Corporation rolled out several web-based features and solutions, including additional business analytics, dynamic business intelligence, content management enhancements and a suite of mobile applications. All the while, the firm stayed current with government and industry standards and regulations, and continued to provide the necessary accounting, HR and payroll enhancements required to support clients with new COVID-19-related administrative processing and reporting activities.
About Computer Guidance Corporation
With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.
Media Contact
Victoria Satran, Computer Guidance Corporation, 4804447000, vsatran@computerguidance.com
SOURCE Computer Guidance Corporation