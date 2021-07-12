SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Arizona Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
"It is exciting to be named a Top Workplace in Arizona and it is a huge testament to our strong company culture and the character of our employees who make CGC a great place to work," said Michael Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation. "Our continued growth and success are in large part due to our collaborative work environment we've fostered to ensure all team members feel respected and supported while serving our clients and bringing new innovative solutions to market."
"We are honored our employees voted this way and we are proud to share this award with all of our employees, partners and our customers," added Stephanie Meyer, Controller, Computer Guidance Corporation.
About Computer Guidance Corporation
With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
