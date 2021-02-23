SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, announced today the release of eCMS v.4.2.
The latest generation of eCMS builds upon a solid foundation of decades of construction-specific enterprise resource planning software that has already revolutionized the productivity and efficiency of contractors across the industry. eCMS v.4.2 will continue to deliver a robust, single-database solution that leverages cloud-based scalability and flexibility to meet unique contractor and customer needs alike. Now, eCMS v.4.2 brings to market the most advanced UI technology available along with integrated applications, dynamic data mining and reporting, true mobility, and content management capabilities to seamlessly connect the field and office around every project, timeline, budget, and customer need.
Built upon the already powerful and reliable eCMS platform, eCMS v.4.2 highlights include:
- Refreshed, intuitive user interface
- Enhanced financial reporting
- Cutting-edge business intelligence and analytics
- Data-enabled searching
- Expanded mobility
- New eCMS Field browser-agnostic and device-independent user platform
- Advanced Payroll and HR functions
"With the release of eCMS v.4.2, we continue on our mission to be the premier provider of construction-specific ERP solutions and services, adapting swiftly to meet the needs and challenges of our contractors and their customers," said Michael Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation. "eCMS v.4.2 will deliver integrated data directly and immediately into the hands of all key stakeholders so they can proactively act, make fact-based decisions, and forecast future outcomes. Our ability to automate, streamline and standardize construction business processes means that every keystroke, screen tap, or click is focused on the contractor's business, not on software."
About Computer Guidance Corporation
With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ users in 40 countries and 6 continents.
