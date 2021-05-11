SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, today announced receipt of its annual System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II attestation engagement report for the eCMS Hosting Service system that was designed and implemented throughout the period January 1, 2020 TO December 31, 2020.
The trust services report provides independent validation that Computer Guidance Corporation's security, availability, and confidentiality controls operated in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountant (AICPA) applicable Trust Services Criteria (TSC) as a result of an examination of the description of a service organization's system and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls involving a number of factors such as security, availability, and confidentiality outlined in the audit report.
The audit reviewed several processes and procedures that have been implemented by Computer Guidance to proactively manage the cloud environments that host the eCMS system, associated Tier III data centers, including:
- eCMS Hosting Services System based on the criteria set by the AICPA Guide Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy (SOC 2®)
- The suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls to meet the criteria for the Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Trust Principles set forth in TSP section 100, Trust Services Criteria, and Illustrations for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy (AICPA, Technical Practice Aids) throughout the period.
"Computer Guidance Corporation's commitment to strong internal controls supporting its service commitments and system requirements in regard to their cloud-based hosted system solutions and services is evident in this report," stated Mark Eich, Partner In Charge of Information Security Services, CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP. "Computer Guidance Corporation's successful completion of this audit for the past nine years demonstrates its integrity, accountability, and commitment to its clients, partners and industry. Computer Guidance customers can be confident that controls described within the report are accurately depicted and were operating as represented during these engagement periods."
"The successful completion of our SOC 2® Type II examination audit provides Computer Guidance's clients with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data, systems, and cloud hosting environments are in line with industry standards and best practices and that we are committed to and making every investment to establish and maintain the most stringent controls needed to ensure the highest level of security and compliance," stated Bob Shantz, Director of Infrastructure and Cloud Services, Computer Guidance Corporation.
About Computer Guidance Corporation
With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.
Media Contact
Vicki Satran, Computer Guidance Corporation, 4804447028, vsatran@computerguidance.com
SOURCE Computer Guidance Corporation