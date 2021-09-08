SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, today announced that WIMCO Corporation is witnessing tremendous productivity and financial gains following the implementation of eCMS v.4.2 Content Management & Workflow applications. WIMCO recently upgraded to CGC's flagship ERP and implemented its latest advanced application suite as part of a digital transformation strategy. The end result has been a significant reduction in time and expenses, as well as heightened profit margin.
With its first iteration of digital imaging and content management, WIMCO Corporation had already improved its operations versus manual AP invoice processing, but the firm still lacked the ability to have on-demand, real-time content access and sharing. With eCMS v.4.2, WIMCO could implement advanced workflow capabilities that no longer required hours of coding invoices to jobs, extensive validation processes, searching content in segmented folders and more.
eCMS v.4.2 Content Management & Workflow applications deliver a single platform where all digital content is accessible in real time to support processing and decision-making. Content can be viewed and used via different user-level security settings and is available to all departments in any phase of project activity. Information capture, management and sharing is seamless and available via high level reports and dashboards or in drilled-down detail.
"We love how CGC stays ahead of the curve and never stops innovating. Their forward-thinking ensures WIMCO remains in good hands no matter how our business goes or grows," said Darlene Moore, Executive Vice President/Secretary Treasurer, WIMCO Corporation. "CGC works with customers to understand how they can best deliver advanced workflow solutions to drive business efficiency to new levels, positively impacting the entire enterprise from a single, integrated and fully digital platform."
"eCMS v.4.2 is a great example of state-of-the-art technology and platform reliability, which can be a rare combination in the construction-specific ERP market," stated Mike Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation. "CGC seeks client input as we develop new solutions because we believe it is our job to help them do more with less effort, including providing new ways to capture, share and manage data that leads to proactive decision-making that positively impacts their bottom lines."
About Computer Guidance Corporation
With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.
