SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, announced today that Computer Guidance's eCMS ERP solution was selected as one of Constructech's COVID-19 Response Top Products, presented to those companies that extended innovative solutions to help contribute to the success of the built environment in the face of a global crises.
COVID-19 presented an interesting dichotomy for the construction industry. While many businesses were shuttered, contractors and builders continued to work as essential employees. Still, it wasn't that simple. Many meetings became remote, social distancing was the norm, and construction professionals needed to learn how to work in new conditions.
Like the Constructech Top Products program in the past, products were submitted for consideration and each product is entered in one of three categories: Concept (new technology concepts less than three months old), New (applications in the market for less than two years), or Trusted (products on the market for at least three years, with upgrades or enhancements).
"We have been saying it is time to focus on a 'better normal' for the construction industry and we recognized an emerging trend," says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech magazine, and president of Specialty Publishing Media. "The Constructech COVID-19 Response Top Products winners are developing new or updating existing solutions to help contribute to the success of the built environment in the face of a global pandemic that was shutting down the world."
"Like a building, a solid base for technology is key. eCMS v.4.2 from Computer Guidance offers this—along with a host of distinguishing features that make the product easy to use while providing the intelligence needed to keep a project on time and on budge," says Smedley.
The entries are vetted by a panel of judges, which includes the editorial team and the board of advisors. Many companies applied—but based on the ballot requirements—were unable to earn the distinction. Winners were selected based on extensive feedback of both the editors and verified users who provide their opinions based on product usage, product integration, industry experience, ease of use, usability of technology, and usefulness for long-term growth.
What has come as a result is the best products—concept, new, and updated—that have served the construction industry, during a time of need. Simply, while construction was an essential business; these products were an essential tool in their tool belt.
"At Computer Guidance, we're always striving to revolutionize the way our clients make business decisions and manage their business processes through continued innovation and agility in our technology, coupled with unwavering dedication to customer service," said Mike Bihlmeier, President at Computer Guidance Corporation. "We are proud to be recognized among the 2021 Top Products by Constructech, as this is a testament to our successes helping our clients with their digital transformation initiatives."
With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.
