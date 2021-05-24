SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Computer Shop, a trusted computer repair and IT service company in San Antonio, Texas, is happy to announce that they are now offering a network security service called the Bulletproof Network. The Bulletproof Network is a suite of tools that is used to make a network more secure. The suite of tools provides an automated scheduled data backup and monitoring service that reduces operating costs, safeguards business information, ensures business continuity, and provides detailed reporting.
A company's data is crucial and having sufficient backups is an important part of keeping that data safeguarded. Whether it be a cyberattack or a hardware failure, a business will come to a halt when disaster strikes unless business owners have the proper data backups and plans in place. The Computer Shop's new service offering is one of the best ways to guarantee an organization has reliable and secure access to their data when the unexpected happens.
According to Steven Smith, a spokesperson from The Computer Shop, "We understand that in today's ever always-on world, protecting businesses from downtime and data loss is critical. With this service expansion, our partners and clients can capitalize on our backup services through Bulletproof Network solution."
"Even though many businesses 'have a backup,' the unfortunate reality is that most of them aren't ready for recovering from a major data loss. It can have devasting impacts on those that experience a loss. Let our team help. Our managed backup service offers you the best-in-class protection for your data and systems," Smith added.
Bulletproof Network automatically backup the data on a schedule, which works best for a business's needs. These backups fix any problems that may arise. With the help of such interoperable solutions, organizations can enhance their service levels, application responsiveness, and data availability, helping them cut their expenses.
Further, data is backed up where a business owner needs it to be and staged to be easily returned to them when an emergency happens. Knowing that their business data is safe and being taken care of by professionals indicates business owners can concentrate on more important things.
With The Computer Shop's new service, businesses can rest easy knowing their data is secure. Their team of experts is managing and monitoring the solution to make sure it's functioning optimally.
About The Computer Shop
The Computer Shop is a computer repair and IT service company operating in San Antonio, Texas, since 1998. They take pride in providing fast and reliable computer services for their customers. Whether a customer's home or business computer is having issues or needs to be "faster," their team of experts can help.
