PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenCV, a world leader in computer vision, and Roboflow, an end-to-end computer vision developer platform, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership providing targeted content and tutorials for OpenCV's software library and the OpenCV AI Kit (OAK) hardware module. The goal of both companies is to simplify both the development and deployment of computer vision models for production use.
Data collection, image management, image annotation, and model training are currently very time-consuming manual processes in the creation of neural networks. The accuracy of these models can also degrade over time. In addition to assisting with dataset management and model creation, Roboflow's tools help developers find and resolve edge cases faster than ever before. Teams deploy more accurate models significantly faster with substantially less data using active learning with Roboflow.
Roboflow, which recently closed a $2.1 million seed round co-led by Lachy Groom and Craft Ventures with participation from Y Combinator, Kevin Hartz, and others, has joined OpenCV's Silver Membership Program and will be providing exclusive content and support to OpenCV users through the OpenCV.org Blog and OpenCV Courses system. In supporting OpenCV, they join a host of the biggest names in computer vision who are moving the industry forward.
Satya Mallick, CEO of OpenCV said: "Roboflow and OpenCV share a common ethos: When it comes to AI education and software development, AI workflows should be easy and education should be fun. Roboflow workflow makes AI model training and deployment intuitive for novices, and yet it is flexible and powerful for experts. We will also collaborate with Roboflow in bringing fun and entertaining AI tutorials to our users."
Joseph Nelson, Roboflow CEO said, "We're elated to support the OpenCV ecosystem. OpenCV has been providing tools for developers to work with image data for over 20 years. Satya and the team's eagerness to welcome industry partnerships so that developers can leverage best-in-class machine learning techniques makes us particularly excited to support OpenCV and provide unique offers to the community."
As a part of the partnership, Roboflow is also providing exclusive offers to those that use their platform from the OpenCV ecosystem. It's free to get started: https://roboflow.com/opencv
About Roboflow
Roboflow is a technology company that enables developers to use computer vision even without machine learning expertise. Over 20,000 users from businesses of every size — from startups to public companies — use the company's end-to-end platform for image and video collection, organization, annotation, preprocessing, model training, and deployment. Roboflow provides the tools for companies to build more accurate computer vision models more quickly so their teams can focus on their domain problems without reinventing the wheel on vision infrastructure. Over the long term, Roboflow aims to provide the operating system for visual computing.
About OpenCV.org
OpenCV.org is a non-profit organization committed to serving a large and growing AI community by building an ecosystem of AI products and services. In addition to its flagship library, OpenCV.org and its partners create courses, design hardware, and provide consulting services for AI. OpenCV.org supports and informs the community through its forum and newsletter.
