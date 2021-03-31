MARKHAM, Ontario, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Talk Technology Inc. ("ComputerTalk") is pleased to announce their completion of the Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Center Certification Program, becoming one of the first partners to receive the certification. As a certified partner solution, ComputerTalk showcases their decades-long commitment to strengthen their products with Microsoft's technology.
Connect and extend contact centers with Microsoft Teams
Using the Connect and Extend model, ice Contact Center retains enterprise-class capabilities, while agents and subject matter experts (SMEs) can handle all multimedia interactions and administrators can access their monitoring and reporting tools within the Teams client.
Why a Teams native contact center?
ice Contact Center connects and extends the user experience natively within Teams to drive collaboration, deliver complex routing, and enable configurable designs to enhance customer experiences. To do this, ice embeds the agent client and sends all media into Teams, using the tools Microsoft built for communication and collaboration.
As an all-in-one solution, ice does not require users to switch back and forth between platforms for information but rather utilize Teams as a single source to interact with end customers. With users' ability to handle all media interactions, real-time monitoring tools, reporting, and more within the Teams client, ice provides a true native experience bringing together collaboration and functionality.
ComputerTalk's strong relationship with Microsoft
"Microsoft's commitment to working with partners is helping drive digital transformation for people, organizations and industries around the world." For over 15 years, ComputerTalk has been a Microsoft Partner. The relationship began when ComputerTalk first added support for Microsoft Live Communication Server (LCS), the predecessor to Lync; Skype for Business; and eventually Teams, to deliver instant messaging for internal help desks.
Blair Ferguson, Head of Global Partnerships at ComputerTalk says, "We're excited to be one of Microsoft's first partners to achieve this milestone. The momentum of Teams in the market is fierce and we are eager to continue to enable integrated Microsoft Teams contact centers. ComputerTalk is passionately dedicated to our work with the Microsoft 365 ecosystem and end clients to build optimized solutions."
Pete Daderko, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft said, "With rigorous security and compliance testing, this certification ensures that ice Contact Center is reliable, of high quality, and a compatible solution that customers can trust. This provides an extra level of assurance that their certified partner solution was verified and tested to enhance their customer's effectiveness, efficiencies, and experience of their contact center."
This long-term commitment has cemented the strong relationship between ComputerTalk and Microsoft, including participation in multiple Technology Adoption Programs (TAP), Co-Sell, and now the Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Center Certification. ComputerTalk has six gold competencies in Application Development, Application Integration, Cloud Platform, Communications, Windows and Devices, and Datacenter. With such a long and celebrated history in their partnership, ComputerTalk continues to strengthen this relationship with Microsoft.
About ComputerTalk
Founded in 1987, ComputerTalk is headquartered in Markham, Canada. ComputerTalk is a global provider of enterprise-class Microsoft Teams contact center solutions, cloud hosting services and custom application development. ice Contact Center seamlessly integrates with existing applications and bridges the gap from legacy infrastructure to Microsoft Teams. ComputerTalk's solutions extends the user experience natively within Teams to drive collaboration, deliver complex routing, and enable configurable design to enhance the customer experience.
For more information, please visit http://www.computer-talk.com.
Media Contact
Nicole Robinson, ComputerTalk, +1 905-882-5000 Ext: 3695, nrobinson@computer-talk.com
SOURCE ComputerTalk