RESTON, Va., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide CoxReps, a leading television representative company for local broadcast television stations, with full-service ratings and impressions data for all local TV markets, including Comscore's Advanced Automotive Demographics segments.
"We are happy to be reaffirming our long relationship with Comscore's Local team," said Ann Hailer, COO, CoxReps. "Comscore's ability to offer targeted automotive, political and consumer data enables CoxReps to provide superior national sales representation for our client stations."
"CoxReps has been a terrific partner of Comscore's for many years, and we are very excited to renew and extend our commitment to each other," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Comscore. "Comscore provides CoxReps and all of our clients with the industry-leading audience information necessary in a rapidly evolving TV landscape."
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.
About Cox Media Group
Cox Media Group (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to diverse audiences in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations primarily include 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 54 radio stations in 10 markets and numerous multi-platform streaming video and digital platforms. Cox Media Group's portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable independent stations. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform businesses of CoxReps and Gamut; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services with Local Solutions. For more information about Cox Media Group and its businesses, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com.