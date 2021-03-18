RESTON, Va., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending March 7, 2021.
"Royalty-related programming reigned supreme this week," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "CBS's Primetime Special 'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' topped the broadcast chart, captivating the curious eyes and minds of viewers. On cable, Hallmark's made-for-TV movies 'Fit for a Prince' and 'Crown for Christmas' grabbed the #1 and #17 spots, respectively, signaling viewers' interest extends beyond real royals."
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending March 7, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
167
1
Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
CBS
3/7/2021
2
152
155
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
3/2/2021
3
146
91
Dulce ambición
UNIV
3/1/2021
4
145
79
Vencer el desamor
UNIV
3/2/2021
5
144
11
Blue Bloods
CBS
3/5/2021
6
142
108
La hija del embajador
UNIV
3/5/2021
7
140
3
The Voice
NBC
3/1/2021
8
139
7
FBI
CBS
3/2/2021
9
138
4
NCIS
CBS
3/2/2021
10
136
139
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
3/5/2021
11
135
33
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
3/1/2021
12
135
12
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS
3/2/2021
13
134
18
Magnum P.I.
CBS
3/5/2021
14
132
25
9-1-1
FOX
3/1/2021
15
130
123
Exatlón Estados Unidos
TELMUN
3/7/2021
16
129
101
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
3/2/2021
17
129
134
La suerte de Loli
TELMUN
3/2/2021
18
128
162
Undisputed III: Redemption
UNIMAS
3/7/2021
19
125
60
The Resident
FOX
3/2/2021
20
125
13
American Idol
ABC
3/7/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending March 7, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
153
32
Fit for a Prince
HALL
3/6/2021
2
148
1
2021 NBA All-Star Game1
TNT
3/7/2021
3
147
100
The Walking Dead
AMC
3/7/2021
4
142
41
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
3/2/2021
5
140
48
When Calls the Heart
HALL
3/7/2021
6
140
120
Tyler Perry's Sistas
BET
3/3/2021
7
139
196
Married at First Sight
LIFE
3/3/2021
8
138
85
90 Day Fiance
TLC
3/7/2021
9
138
864
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
3/6/2021
10
137
71
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
3/1/2021
11
136
138
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET
3/2/2021
12
134
327
Dangerous Medicine
LMN
3/5/2021
13
129
106
Gold Rush
DSC
3/5/2021
14
129
148
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
3/3/2021
15
127
406
Death Saved My Life
LMN
3/4/2021
16
127
156
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
3/7/2021
17
127
111
Crown for Christmas
HALL
3/5/2021
18
127
223
Married to Medicine
BRAVO
3/7/2021
19
126
410
Basketball Wives
VH1
3/2/2021
20
125
386
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
VH1
3/1/2021
1. From State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
[History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark is owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; TNT: Turner Network Television is owned by WarnerMedia; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
