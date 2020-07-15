RESTON, Va., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies across the U.S. assess a potential return to office environments amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, new research from Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, reveals the extraordinary engagement levels of conferencing and collaboration tools that fueled the country's work-from-home experiment over the past several months.
Comscore found that in May 2020, U.S. audiences spent a total of six billion minutes using top collaboration tools (Zoom.us, Microsoft Teams, Webex.com, Gottomeeting.com, Slack.com, Telegram.org, Skype.com, Monday.com). More than 109 million users engaged with these select collaboration platforms in that same month, totaling 41 percent of the total U.S. internet audience. This is up from a reach of 9.9 percent in May 2019, which represents a 322 percent increase in reach year-over-year.
As businesses have adapted to the technology and communications needs of an increasingly remote workforce, two providers emerged: Zoom.us and Microsoft Teams. Unique visitors for Zoom.us and Microsoft Teams increased by 813 percent and 943 percent, respectively, year-over-year (May 2019 vs. May 2020).
Though Zoom and Microsoft Teams have the deepest user penetration of collaboration platforms in the U.S., users often engage with multiple platforms to fulfill certain needs. For example, in May 2020, 40 percent of Microsoft Teams users also used Zoom.us, likely because both platforms provide a distinct user experience leading to heavy cross-over between the two.
