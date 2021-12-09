IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comtrend, a leader in advanced networking solutions, introduces its next-generation G.hn Wave 2 Ethernet over Coax Adapter, the GCA-7000. The GCA-7000 utilizes the latest standard in Coax, G.hn, to deliver high performance Internet throughout a home and in remote areas, via the existing coaxial (cable) lines.
Coaxial lines are now more available than ever and can deliver highly reliable and fast Internet, making it an excellent option for Service Providers. As most homes are already wired with coaxial lines, it eliminates the need for costly rewiring and unnecessary truck rolls. Whether you need a better alternative for your current coax networking solution, are looking for an improvement to WiFi or Powerline performance, or simply do not want to incur the cost of pulling Ethernet cable, the new GCA-7000 brings Internet connectivity as close as any coax outlet.
Comtrend's new G.hn Wave 2 Ethernet over Coax Adapter offers all of the benefits of standard coax technology, while also providing the superior features of G.hn Wave 2 such as improved 2Gbps speeds and low latency. This is achieved through G.hn technology such as advanced LDPC Forward Error Correction, automatic detection and retransmission of packets with CRC errors, and remote spectrum management.
Comtrend North America's Product Manager, Richard Castreje, explains further, "Service Providers expect the highest reliability when it comes to networking and G.hn delivers. G.hn Wave 2 includes features that are essential for error-free video delivery and low latency. The end result being customers will experience a marked uptick in their connectivity experience. The GCA-7000 is ideal for connecting high-bandwidth applications such as working from home, streaming 4K/8K videos, enjoying online gaming, or video conferencing that have been critical in today's day-to-day."
The GCA-7000 combines powerful G.hn Wave 2 technology with the ease of coax, thus delivering a superior solution. With its plug-and-play setup, creating a fast Ethernet network with next-generation speeds through coaxial lines can be achieved in minutes.
Comtrend continues its commitment to G.hn with the release of their G.hn Wave 2 Powerline adapters. The GCA-7000 is HomeGrid Forum certified.
Please note, the GCA-7000 will coexist with most services such as Broadband and FTTx, however, it is not recommended in environments where Cable or Satellite services are being actively used (Internet/TV).
Availability
The GCA-7000 is currently available to sample. Please speak to your sales representative or email NA.Sales@Comtrend.com to acquire samples today.
About Comtrend
We know Service Providers. Comtrend has been in the business of supporting Communication Service Providers for over 30 years, and we are proud of our history and the partnerships that we have grown. Our mission is to design and manufacture purpose-built solutions for Service Providers, allowing them to easily provide reliable, best-in-class home connectivity to their subscribers. Comtrend remains committed to offering the latest industry technologies, including Fiber and DSL broadband gateways, wireless and Powerline home networking, and leading-edge Service Provider ACS analytics, management, and CAF Reporting Solutions.
Media Contact
Dan Knofler, Comtrend, (949) 753-9640, comtrend.connection@comtrend.com
SOURCE Comtrend