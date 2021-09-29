EUGENE, Ore., Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concentric Sky, the makers of Badgr and an award-winning software design and development firm, is honored to be recognized as one of the 2021 Top Workplaces in Oregon and SW Washington by "The Oregonian."
Ranked 28 in the 35-99 employee size category, organizations that participated in the Top Workplaces competition were measured in areas such as compensations, employee value propositions, formal training, top managers and work-life flexibility. Seventy-one percent of Concentric Sky's employees elected to complete the confidential 24-question survey, which used a seven-point Likert scale, from "Strongly Disagree" to "Neutral" and "Strongly Agree" to measure results.
"What makes this award truly special is that it's based on the opinions of those who know us best – our employees," said Concentric Sky President Cale Bruckner. "Aside from being the most brilliant people I know, they're the heart of this company. That's one reason why we continue to invest in building a healthy work culture."
With hundreds of products designed by their dynamic and experienced team, and millions of users worldwide, they've connected people of all walks of life to opportunities, to innovative products and to each other.
With continuing growth due to the demand for digital credentialing to support the expanding need for online learning, Concentric Sky is looking to hire a substantial number of new employees for its Badgr team. Providing more than just competitive compensation and extensive benefits packages, they provide fascinating work and an award winning culture. Visit https://www.concentricsky.com/team/careers to see current openings.
About Badgr and Concentric Sky
Badgr is a global ecosystem of digital credentialing and stackable pathway tools designed for individuals and organizations of all sizes. As the world's fastest growing digital credentialing network, this secure platform connects learners to new education and employment pathways. With the ability to integrate credentials from other platforms and learning management systems, learners can seamlessly curate and showcase their skills and achievements while employers and educators can easily verify and leverage skills data in order to meet education and workforce goals. Badgr is a registered trademark of Concentric Sky, an award-winning software development firm with a 15-year track record of enterprise product design and innovation around open technology standards. For more information about Concentric Sky, visit http://www.concentricsky.com.
