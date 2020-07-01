BERLIN and MUNICH, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobility and technology sectors will meet for the first IAA in Munich from September 7 to 12, 2021. A new venue and a new concept: the IAA 2021 will become an exhibition, a forward-looking mobility platform and a dialog forum all at the same time. The new IAA is a triad: The Summit on the trade show grounds will be the venue for brand and product presentations, and conferences for professionals. The Open Space will turn Munich's most beautiful inner-city locations into interaction forums on mobility concepts for the future and stages showcasing technologies as experiences. The Blue Lane will connect the city center and the trade show with a test track where forward-looking mobility becomes a real experience. And the IAA will be compact and even more intensive: the entire program can be experienced on six days.
