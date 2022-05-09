MG and Concert are proud to announce the release of Autodesk Construction Cloud Connect, a service that synchronizes Autodesk files with the Concert Digital Exchange.
DENVER, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concert today announced the release of Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) Connect, a service that synchronizes Autodesk files with the Concert Digital Exchange. This means that architects and contractors who use Autodesk products for model creation and document sharing will immediately and seamlessly be able to sign, authorize and share within the Concert platform.
"We are pleased to share this announcement with our integration partner, MG, who assisted in the development of this tool and will assist in the implementation with our customers," said Zach Gentry, CEO of Concert. "Many of our architecture and construction clients are using to ACC to collaborate on digital materials. This integration will make it possible to authorize, manage and permanently record official versions across project teams and ownership."
Craig Boklage, Strategic Account Manager at MG, sited an increased desire among their customers to initiate digital workflows: "Concert and ACC Connect are a critical part of the digital transformation in the design and construction industry. There is no other tool like Concert using blockchain technology to securely sign, store, authenticate and facilitate the sharing of BIM and other digital information. Our clients will be able to take advantage of this technology but implement it a way that is more meaningful to their operation. At MG, we help hundreds of architectural & construction practices streamline their digital processes. ACC Connect will facilitate faster connectivity across teams which will result in more efficient project execution with lower risk."
About Concert
Concert is an independent software company built and funded by some of the largest architecture firms to optimize project delivery and digital collaboration. Using blockchain, Concert creates a way to sign, seal and share all authorized data within a construction project.
About MG
MG AEC Technology Partners is a premier provider of AEC technologies and services. MG combines broad expertise in AEC industry professional best practices and the technology solutions that help their clients create world-class projects.
MG believes that a well-informed environment leads to the development of intelligent, sustainable, and effective projects for tomorrow's world.
