SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concord Servicing Corporation, a leading loan servicing company serving originators, lenders, capital market participants, and asset investors, announces Inverness Graham, a private investment firm that invests in high growth, innovative manufacturing, technology, and services companies, has invested in Concord alongside the founding owners to support the scaling and continued expansion of servicing solutions, technology, and world-class service.
"Concord leverages its investments in purpose-built technology along with market-specific expertise to deliver world-class service for its customers at any scale," states Michael Morrissey, Managing Principal of Inverness Graham. "Its seasoned and professional leadership team, scalable processes, and technology make it a great platform investment for Inverness. We look forward to supporting the continued success of Concord."
Founded in 1988, Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering innovative, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers in multiple asset classes.
Trey Simpson, Vice President of Inverness Graham, emphasizes, "Concord is a proven, dependable and market-leading servicer of portfolios that provides unsurpassed quality in servicing for originators, owners, and lenders across a range of attractive end-markets. We're excited about their prospects for growth as we continue to invest in the company's best-in-class servicing platform for the needs of Concord clients."
"Concord's commitment to providing clients unsurpassed quality and value across a wide array of servicing solutions, and to providing associates a terrific place to work and grow, has and will continue to serve our organization, our customers, and our workforce exceptionally well. The investment of IGI in Concord is indicative of both our past success and our bright future of service," notes Mark Johnson, Concord CEO.
"We are excited to be part of the IGI family of companies, which helps us further enhance support of existing and new clients in a variety of ways. Concord remains committed to enhancing the client experience with collections practices that enhance portfolio performance, providing real-time reporting, and world-class client management. All of this gets addressed by our end-to-end configurable solutions customized to client needs," adds Shaun O'Neill, Concord President and Chief Revenue Officer.
About Concord
Since 1988, Concord Servicing has offered a full range of account servicing options to portfolio originators, owners, and lenders. For over three decades, Concord has delivered award-winning financial technology and support for unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility. Concord serves clients globally and operates facilities in the United States and Mexico. Concord offers world-class servicing by dedicating investments, talent, and other resources to servicing portfolios and establishing an advisory partnership with clients to align interests. Concord delivers proven technology platforms and solutioning support to exceed client expectations, regardless of industry or asset class.
Website: http://www.concordservicing.com
About Inverness Graham
Inverness Graham is a private investment firm that has raised over $1 billion of capital since inception. Inverness Graham acquires innovative tech-enabled manufacturing, service and software companies, and their approach is as unique as their heritage. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, a family-owned multi-national industrial concern, they bring unparalleled resources developed over a 50-year history to support their portfolio of companies. Inverness Graham partners with businesses to provide the support necessary to accelerate growth while enabling owners to achieve key liquidity objectives.
Website http://www.invernessgraham.com
