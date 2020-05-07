SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide more personal, flexible and positive customer experiences, Concord Servicing Corporation ("Concord") has selected Genesys Cloud™. A move to the all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform will allow Concord to help its loan originators and capital providers work more efficiently and deliver better service to customers. In addition, the recognized leader in portfolio servicing and financial technology anticipates cost savings after it shifts from its on-premises solution to Genesys Cloud.
"Moving to the cloud will enable us take advantage of the newest innovations quickly while also providing added flexibility to scale our contact center as our business grows," said Dan Goit, senior director of Concord's contact center. "Additionally, with its extensibility and open APIs, the Genesys Cloud platform is both easy to integrate with our own proprietary software and customize to best address the unique and varying needs of our diverse client base."
Concord chose Genesys, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, after an exhaustive 18-month search that included evaluating 10 contact center providers. Genesys Cloud will enable Concord's internal IT department to take ownership of the set up and management of its contact center technology, streamlining efforts and driving cost savings. In addition, the IVR feature will enable the company to offer customers easy self-service options, freeing up agents to focus on higher-value interactions.
The company cited Genesys Cloud's intuitive administration controls as a key benefit that will allow them to expedite tasks like setting up a new phone number or dialer flow, which used to take days to complete. Additionally, thanks to weekly automatic releases, Concord can consume new capabilities while doing away with the cumbersome manual process to update their existing platform's features.
According to Goit, the solution's high-level of security standards and certifications were also a primary driver in the company's selection of Genesys Cloud. He said, "Our employees handle sensitive financial information regularly for our customers, such as early and default collections notices. That makes security a critical factor for us. With its supporting infrastructure, data encryption techniques and security threat-response processes, Genesys Cloud met all of our criteria so we can ensure our clients' data is secure."
In addition, to provide service tailored to each client's situation, Concord needed a solution with skills-based routing capabilities. With Genesys Cloud, the company will be able to easily route specific interaction types to contact center employees with the skills needed to resolve those inquiries, ensuring customers have a better experience. Concord will begin by implementing the Genesys Cloud feature for its call center locations in both North America and Mexico, while also leveraging the IVR functionality.
"The technology from Genesys will help us know and understand our customers much better so we can anticipate how best to interact with them and make them feel recognized. This will help our contact center agents provide the fastest, most efficient service and the best possible experiences," said Goit.
In the future, Concord expects to leverage AI-enabled features from Genesys to automate routine and repetitive tasks. This will allow agents to focus on more difficult tasks that require additional time and empathy to resolve. AI technology combined with the power of the human touch can improve customer experience, empower employees and dramatically reduce costs.
About Concord Servicing
For over three decades, Concord has been a proven partner in portfolio servicing and financial technology, delivering innovative, flexible and scalable solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers (and their customers) in multiple asset classes. Founded in 1988, Concord has amassed nearly two million consumer obligations with a portfolio size of approximately $6.7 billion. The company has grown to encompass 245 experienced and diverse professionals located at its corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a satellite office in Mexico City, Mexico. For more information visit http://www.concordservicing.com.
About Genesys
Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys CloudTM, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit www.genesys.com.
