NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concourse Labs, the innovator in Security-as-Code, today announced Lisa Wood has joined its executive team as Vice President of Engineering. Wood is joining Concourse as the company scales to meet growing demand for its next-generation cloud security solution. An accomplished leader with more than 20 years of experience in engineering, software development, and innovation across startups and hyperscale giants, Wood has a proven track record of scaling software solutions that drive deep business value at high-growth companies in disruptive markets.
"We're excited to have such an innovative and seasoned cloud leader join the team as we enter our next growth phase," said Scott Crenshaw, Concourse Labs CEO. "Lisa's extensive experience building and leading high-performance engineering organizations and building mission-critical software will be instrumental in enabling Concourse to push the boundaries of innovation."
As VP of Engineering, Wood will oversee all engineering aspects of the company's current and future products, including development, cloud operations, and support. Wood will lead efforts to accelerate the pace of development and expand the capabilities of the Concourse platform with innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
Wood previously spent 15 years at IBM leading AI Applications, Blockchain, and Internet of Things (IoT) engineering. Her scope of responsibility included 1,200 engineers tasked with architecture, design, development, and delivery of IBM's solutions, enabling clients to transform their business by harnessing data.
"Having been responsible for developing business-critical application software for customers to run in secure, enterprise environments, as well as delivering that software as secure cloud services, I recognize the challenges the Concourse platform addresses. Legacy and point security solutions are expensive, labor-intensive, and simply don't work in the age of hybrid cloud," said Wood. "What attracted me to Concourse was the opportunity to bring a high-value, differentiated solution to customers, and I'm excited to help Concourse customers implement Security-as-Code to ensure cloud infrastructure and application security compliance."
Concourse Labs provides a complete Security-as-Code solution that enables organizations to instantiate security and control objectives in code and automate cloud security operations. We automatically and continuously manage policy, check for violations, and manage remediation workflows — all in code. Concourse Labs tests application infrastructure during build time to prevent non-compliant code from being deployed and at runtime to immediately identify drift, cyberattack, misconfiguration, and misuse.
For the first time, Concourse Labs enables security to effectively scale at the same rate and with the same efficiency as agile development and cloud infrastructure.
