NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concourse Labs today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing by Gartner. The report states, "There is a new, emerging breed of startups with a cloud-first product mindset and multicloud product capabilities that are focused on easing multicloud adoption challenges."
The Gartner Cool VendorsTM research is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services."
"We are honored by this recognition and believe it validates our leadership in security-as-code to change the game in cloud security," said Scott Crenshaw, CEO of Concourse Labs. "With Concourse, companies can now rapidly move hundreds or thousands of applications to public cloud safely, while systematically preventing the number one source of cloud breaches and increasing the productivity of security and development teams."
"The vendors identified in this research have built products to solve customers' challenges in architecting multicloud environments through a differentiated approach," the report states. From our view, the information contained in this report is of value to any organization seeking to accelerate application migration to public cloud securely. Concourse is revolutionizing cloud security through security-as-code, enabling enterprises to accelerate their move to public cloud while ensuring security and compliance.
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Concourse Labs
Concourse Labs prevents the leading cause of cloud data breaches, by ensuring that all cloud services are configured securely, both in development and at runtime. As the innovator in Security-as-Code, Concourse automatically validates the security of infrastructure-as-code, and instantly identifies real-time cloud services threats due to drift, attack, and misuse.
For more information, please visit: http://www.concourselabs.com
