SAN MATEO, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in Commercial Operations transformation, recently announced the winners of its partner awards for its global partner community at its inaugural Partner Summit 2021. The awards acknowledge the incredible work that Conga's partners are doing for businesses globally, while appreciating their contribution to Conga's business over the last year.
"Conga is on the exciting journey of growth and revolutionizing the Commercial Operations space," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we have maintained healthy growth and our global partners have played an extremely important role in that growth. Being able to leverage our partners' expertise and relationships to add value to our customers is a crucial aspect of Conga's customer-first business."
During the highly anticipated awards portion of the Summit, Conga's global partnership team acknowledged partner efforts, awarding partners globally and acknowledging their contributions to Conga's business. Each winning partner had expertly contributed by implementing or innovating Conga solutions that enabled their clients in their digital transformation journey. These exemplary partners helped a diverse range of organizations solve difficult business challenges and provide better experiences.
Winners were selected across 12 categories based on various criteria, including sourced and influenced revenue, certification capacity and capability, industry solutions, customer references, business planning, and executive commitment.
- Global SI of the Year – Wipro
- Technology Partner of the Year – Salesforce
- ISV Partner of the Year – Kira Systems
SI Partner of the Year (Enterprise)
- Mainspring Consulting Group (Americas)
- Accenture (EMEA)
- Simplus (APAC)
SI Partner of the Year (Commercial)
- Coastal Cloud (Americas)
- Phix Technologies (EMEA)
- CARNAC Group (APAC)
Innovation Award of the Year
- Deloitte (Americas)
- PwC (EMEA)
- Sauce Consulting (APAC)
Throughout the event, Conga underscored its strong 2021 vision for Commercial Operations solutions and the importance of the partner ecosystem to jointly grow market share. The company also emphasized the Transformation Maturity Model, which allows Conga's partners and customers to track their business' digital transformation progress or maturity and identify concrete next steps to continue digitally transforming the business and executing change. Conga's partner ecosystem has played an important role in the company's success by providing business outcomes to joint customers. The summit solidified the company's commitment to fostering channel relationships and providing the tools and resources channel partners need to grow their business.
"Partners are key to our growth strategy, and we are committed to support the partner ecosystem to enable its own business growth and drive joint customer success." said Sawan Deswal, Vice President of Global Partners at Conga. "Conga has built an unwavering foundation by aligning the partner ecosystem with our business segments. There is an immense opportunity for Conga and partners for joint go-to-market. Our product stack, its ability to make an impact in the Commercial Operations space, and our collaboration with partners will help drive this joint growth."
To learn more about the summit, please visit: https://conga.com/partner-summit
About Conga
Conga, the global leader in Commercial Operations transformation, helps businesses simplify and automate their approach to the essential quotes, contracts, and documents that drive commerce. We help our customers become more agile, so they can adapt quickly to change and create a fluid, connected customer experience. Companies choose Conga for the most comprehensive solution set in the market and expert guidance, enabling them to transform the processes and documents surrounding customer engagement, configure price quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and the complete commercial operations lifecycle. With Conga, businesses evolve their commercial operations to streamline their revenue processes and derive the meaningful insights that lead to sustained growth.
Conga is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. with global operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @CongaHQ.
Media Contact
Shelby Armstrong
313-486-0664
Media Contact
Danny Gee, Finn Partners for Conga, +1 3123293919, daniel.gee@finnpartners.com
SOURCE Conga