BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in Commercial and Revenue Operations transformation, today announced that Nucleus Research awarded the company with the top leader position, outpacing 13 other industry vendors, in the 2021 CPQ Technology Value Matrix report. The annual assessment of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology ranked Conga as a leader due to its ability to enable customers to accelerate sales by configuring complex products and services across nearly all industries, plus its single data platform model across CPQ, Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Digital Commerce & Document Generation.
Conga has the industry's most complete suite of revenue contract management capabilities spanning document creation, contract & lifecycle management and CPQ capabilities that work to automate and manage complete Revenue Operations processes. Its ranking as a top leader by Nucleus Research was also attributed to the following capabilities:
- Users can apply product and pricing rules across CPQ, Partner Quoting & Self Service eCommerce without worrying about API connectivity between different channels
- The ability to handle complex quoting with support for 10,000 lines and 3,000 attributes in a single quote
- Strong guided selling framework for more accurate quotes at a faster pace
- Speed improvements including 10x faster performance for configuration and pricing microservices
- Integrations with Conga Sign, and the ability to support proposal management and advanced subscription management
In addition to the latest assessment from Nucleus Research, Conga CPQ was recently recognized by other leading analyst research firms including IDC and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:
- Quadrant Knowledge Solution CPQ Platforms Spark Matrix 2021: Focused on identifying the major players within the Configure, Price, and Quote (CPQ) space, Conga was ranked among 16 leading CPQ vendors as the top 'Technology Leader' for its comprehensive CPQ solution and the enhanced user experience it provides.
- IDC 2021 SaaS CSAT Awards for Digital Commerce Apps (CPQ): IDC's customer satisfaction award program, or CSAT Awards, selected Conga for its strong customer satisfaction in Digital Commerce Applications award category. The awards compile and review customer satisfaction scores of the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors.
"As organizations have continued to transform their digital commerce to move towards omnichannel and the future of business, the value in implementing CPQ solutions has never been greater. As a result, CPQ is no longer being considered a nice-to-have technology, but a must-have for enterprises looking to be successful and gain a competitive edge," said Noel Goggin, CEO, Conga. "Our company has experienced strong growth, driven in large part by our CPQ product revenues, over the past year. We are proud that like our customers, the industry is also recognizing Conga as a leader in CPQ. We are energized by our momentum and look forward to continuing to support businesses across every industry with their pricing and quote needs in 2022 and beyond."
The latest recognitions follow Conga's accelerated growth in revenue and customers and increased investment in its market-leading Configure Price Quote (CPQ) products. The company recently announced its CPQ business has experienced a 78% year-over-year growth rate in 2020 and Conga has experienced high customer retention at greater than 90%. Furthermore, 60% of Conga's existing customers expanded their CPQ footprint with Conga over the past year.
Hear what others have shared at recent review sites about their positive Conga CPQ experience:
"One of the best solutions available right now for functionalities like Price simulation, Managing inventory, and Price Quote." - Gartner Peer Insights, Senior Project Manager at Finance Company (11/3/2020)
"Conga / Apttus has been a great partner with us, offering excellent customer service from relationship management and premier support. The CPQ solution is robust with the configuration options needed for product search, quote approvals and quote generation for tangible goods, software and services. We've deployed it globally across all regions to 800+ users. We're particularly excited about the product development roadmap and planned enhancements that will streamline user experience." - Gartner Peer Insights, Director of IT Commercial Sales at Large Enterprise (5/14/2021)
"Great software for generating quotes! Extremely useful! We use it every day and I, as an admin, never hear any issues from our users related to Conga or our quotes. It is firmly in place with our CPQ model and I believe we will continue to use it for the foreseeable future." - G2Crowd, Mid-market Digital Marketing Strategist (9/28/2021)
For more details on Conga's recognition in the Nucleus CPQ Value Matrix 2021 report, visit https://conga.com/resources/cpq-technology-value-matrix-report
About Conga:
Conga, the global leader in Commercial Operations transformation, helps businesses simplify and automate their approach to the essential quotes, contracts, and documents that drive commerce. We help our customers become more agile, so they can adapt quickly to change and create a fluid, connected customer experience. Companies choose Conga for the most comprehensive solution set in the market and expert guidance, enabling them to transform the processes and documents surrounding customer engagement, configure price quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and the complete commercial operations lifecycle. With Conga, businesses evolve their commercial operations to streamline their revenue processes and derive the meaningful insights that lead to sustained growth.
Conga has global operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.
