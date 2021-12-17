BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in Commercial and Revenue Operations transformation, today announced new recognitions from leading analyst firms and industry award programs including IDC, Spend Matters and Computing Cloud Excellence Awards. The broad recognitions demonstrate Conga's ability to deliver value and an excellent experience to customers across its entire suite of solutions.
Conga's leading end-to-end revenue operations platform aligns teams across marketing, sales, finance, renewals and customer success operations. Conga helps customers maximize revenue yield in every opportunity and deliver value to customers in some of the following ways:
- Seamless and personalized experiences regardless of channel or stage in the lifecycle
- Tailored engagement based on past interactions and purchase history
- Accelerated negotiations, signature and contract lifecycles
- Predictable billing and payment schedules and improved cash flow
- Improved end user experience through seamless data integration leading to higher adoption and faster time to value
Through Conga's continued work providing solutions focused on streamlining commercial and revenue operations, its customer successes and industry-leading solutions have recently been recognized by the following leading entities:
- IDC MarketScape: Worldwide CLM for Corporate Legal 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US46965921, November 2021): Conga was named as a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape focused on analyzing key vendors within the worldwide contract lifecycle management (CLM) market for Corporate Legal.
- IDC MarketScape: Worldwide eSignature Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US46742320, September 2021): Conga Sign was positioned within the 'Major Players' Category and recognized for its secure eSignature tool built for Salesforce, along with high customer satisfaction levels.
- Spend Matters Top 50 Vendors to Know (CLM): Spend Matters selected Conga as one of the top 50 vendors within the industry based on the company's efforts in advancing new procurement technologies and processes through its continued work to provide enterprise-grade service for customers. The awards are dedicated to recognizing the top companies operating within the procurement and supply chain markets. With this award, Conga moves from a top '50 vendors to watch' to being 'top 50 vendors to know'.
- Computing Cloud Excellence Awards (UK) – Focused on identifying exceptional use cases and general applications of cloud technology within the enterprise technology space, Computing Magazine selected Conga as a winner for its Cloud Excellence Award 2021 program's 'Best Use of Cloud in the Pandemic' category stemming from Conga's work with Homeless Link during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our goal since day one at Conga has been to ensure we provide the best experience and business outcomes possible when working with our customers and partners. Based on the recent accolades our company has been awarded this year, we are right on track," said Noel Goggin, CEO, Conga. "We are proud that our Commercial Operations Suite and broader work within the business-to-business industry has been recognized by each of these award programs and leading analyst and media firms. Our focus continues to be on providing digital solutions dedicated toward streamlining employee workflows and our partners' overall business operations, and we look forward to seeing this momentum continue."
"Conga's contract management solutions and broader Commercial Operations Suite provide users with a functional and easy-to-use interface to address pain points commonly associated with activity related to revenue operations tasks," said Ryan O'Leary, Research Manager, IDC. "Through Conga's versatile functionalities, the company has become a trusted partner and solution for any organization seeking to digitize critical business operations."
For more details on Conga's recent accolades, visit https://conga.com/resources.
About Conga
Conga, the global leader in Commercial Operations transformation, helps businesses simplify and automate their approach to the essential quotes, contracts, and documents that drive commerce. We help our customers become more agile, so they can adapt quickly to change and create a fluid, connected customer experience. Companies choose Conga for the most comprehensive solution set in the market and expert guidance, enabling them to transform the processes and documents surrounding customer engagement, configure price quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and the complete commercial operations lifecycle. With Conga, businesses evolve their commercial operations to streamline their revenue processes and derive the meaningful insights that lead to sustained growth.
Conga has global operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.
