SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in commercial operations transformation, today announced its Conga Sign® been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. as a leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management (DTM), 2021. Aragon analyzed 21 major providers in the market based on the completeness of strategy and performance.
In this year's report, Aragon notes that "COVID produced significant pressure on businesses to accelerate their digital transformation plans." As employees continue to work remotely, traditional paper processes are no longer sufficient. According to Aragon, "organizations that have deployed DTM continue to outperform their competitors" by streamlining their commercial operations.
Conga Sign compliments the rest of our Commercial Operations Suite including our end-to-end Digital Documents suite which is all focused on helping customers transform their business. Benefits include the synergy of having eSignature along with our Conga Composer tool for customer communications and document generation. All these solutions empower our customers to truly transform their business at every level of complexity and maturity. Strengths noted in the report include Conga's analytics, document generation and ease of use among other strengths. (1)
Conga's Digital Document capabilities help organizations transform their commercial operations by simplifying and automating their approach to the essential quotes, contracts, and documents that drive commerce. Conga accelerates and streamlines revenue processes and derives the meaningful insights that lead to sustained growth.
"While the past year has come with great uncertainty, it has also been monumental in transforming the way businesses think about the processes they have in place. I'm extremely proud of Conga's rapid trajectory in the market," said Noel Goggin, CEO of Conga. "Being honored as a Leader with Conga Sign only being on the market for a few short years is a huge feat for our organization. Our placement highlights how Conga can help transform and automate commercial operations."
To learn more about the Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, visit: https://conga.com/products/esignature
Aragon Research Disclaimer
Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.
(1) Aragon Research. "The Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management, 2021" by Jim Lundy, January 2021.
About Conga
Conga, the global leader in commercial operations transformation, helps businesses simplify and automate their approach to the essential quotes, contracts, and documents that drive commerce. We help our customers become more agile, so they can adapt quickly to change and create a fluid, connected customer experience. Companies choose Conga for the most comprehensive solution set in the market and expert guidance, enabling them to transform the processes and documents surrounding customer engagement, configure price quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and the complete commercial operations lifecycle. With Conga, businesses evolve their commercial operations to streamline their revenue processes and derive the meaningful insights that lead to sustained growth.
Conga is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. with global operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @CongaHQ.
