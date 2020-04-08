NORWELL, Mass., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruity360, a leading data management provider, was awarded $74,971 in grant funding via the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Workforce Training Fund Program. Headquartered in Norwell, MA with a second data center location in Fall River, MA, Congruity360 currently employs upwards of 70 Massachusetts residents.
In accepting this grant, Congruity360 commits to dedicated skill trainings for at least 45 employees. The company's workforce is comprised of a variety of business professionals, along with teams of highly trained technical engineers and software developers. At least 15 additional jobs will be created by 2021, most of them falling within the engineering and development teams.
"By investing in Congruity360, we're investing in the people of the South Shore," State Sen. Patrick O'Connor, R-Weymouth, said. "Upskilling the local workforce helps Massachusetts businesses grow, become more efficient and build a stronger economy."
"We started this business on the South Shore fifteen years ago and remain committed as ever to creating jobs in the Commonwealth," said Sean Brady, Congruity360 Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner. "Although our operation extends worldwide, the majority of our workforce works and lives in Massachusetts. We're proud to be not only employing members of our community, but also supporting their professional growth."
About Congruity360
Congruity360 is a single-source data governance provider bringing order to data chaos. Our solutions keep enterprise data secure, healthy, and agile, exposing reliable data sets that empower businesses to make intelligent decisions. With a focus on cost savings, simplicity, and efficiency, Congruity360 introduces simple workflows, reduced storage footprints, and maximum productivity to every engagement.
