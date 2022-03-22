Connect America, and its family of brands, is a leading provider of digital health solutions dedicated to empowering aging adults and vulnerable populations to live safely and gracefully at home for as long as possible. Their connective care platform includes AI-assisted Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS), Medication Management, Analytics, and Concierge Services that allow healthcare entities to monitor at-risk populations, deliver more timely interventions, and smart escalations of care. (PRNewsfoto/Connect America)