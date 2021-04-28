SANDY, Utah, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connect Financial Software Solutions ("Connect"), a CUSO providing advanced enterprise digital banking services to credit unions, announces an investment from Credit Union of Denver, a $1 billion asset credit union and a long-time client of Connect.
CU Denver joins Altra Credit Union, City & County Credit Union, Summit Credit Union, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, and Wescom Credit Union (via Wescom Resources Group) as investors in the CUSO.
The investment from Credit Union of Denver will help Connect to further escalate the pace of product development. Connect has over 75 credit union clients using its digital banking, new account opening, and lending software platforms, and the company strives to continually stay ahead of the evolving needs of the industry. Adding more talented resources to its team will enable the company to bring new technology innovations to market faster for Connect's current and future credit union clients.
"Product advancement and innovation within our digital banking software suite are important focal points for Connect," says Grant Parry, President & CEO. "This capital investment from Credit Union of Denver will help well position Connect to accelerate our pace for delivering product advancements. We look forward to helping our clients more rapidly expand and advance their digital banking capabilities for their members, providing more convenience than ever."
Keith Cowling, CEO of Credit Union of Denver, adds: "Our team has a great appreciation for Connect's CUSO business model. Credit Union of Denver has a strong partnership with Connect and we value that the company is consistently forward-thinking with its product development strategy. Being an owner in the company provides an added opportunity for our credit union to be part of the longer-term success of Connect. We are excited to help Connect stay at the forefront of flexible digital banking solutions, knowing that the innovations it produces will be a big win not just for Credit Union of Denver's members, but for the credit union industry as a whole."
About Credit Union of Denver
Credit Union of Denver is Colorado's oldest credit union, founded in 1931. It is a federally insured, not-for-profit financial institution serving over 65,000 members in the greater Denver metropolitan area. For more information about Credit Union of Denver and its dedication to helping members succeed through smart banking, visit cudenver.com.
About Connect Financial Software Solutions
Connect is a technology Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) focused on the benefit of credit unions and their members. Connect's customizable enterprise digital banking solutions support credit unions' unique individual needs by offering online and mobile banking, bill pay, programming services, digital account opening, and lending applications. Connect has complete user interface design flexibility and provides parity across all digital channels, creating a better user experience. By partnering with more than 150 third-party providers, many of which are selected by clients, Connect offers a wealth of evolving functionality to better meet members' current and future digital banking needs. Connect with them at connectfss.com to learn more.
