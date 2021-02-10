SANDY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connect Financial Software Solutions ("Connect"), a CUSO providing advanced enterprise digital banking services to credit unions, announces that New Hampshire-based Bellwether Community Credit Union has partnered with Connect to bring improved digital new account opening capabilities to its field of membership.
In these days of social distancing, it is more important than ever to have online and mobile access for as many services as possible, for maximum convenience, including the new account opening process. The Online Account Opening (OAO) application that Connect is implementing for Bellwether will enable increased membership acquisition through a convenient digital new membership enrollment process, which consumers can access via online or mobile channels, without needing to go into a branch location.
"Connect has put a lot of work into creating digital solutions that support a flexible workflow and design for our clients, which is a departure from the standard cookie-cutter approach used by many of our competitors," says Grant Parry, President & CEO. "In our new partnership with Bellwether Community Credit Union, Connect looks forward to delivering an OAO application that will evolve and grow to meet the credit union's changing needs."
Jeff Benson, SVP/COO at Bellwether Community Credit Union, indicates "We have a vision for where we want to take account opening. Our goal is to replicate the online shopping experience that consumers have come to expect. We would like to be seen as a retail company that happens to offer financial services. Our team looked at several providers, and only Connect had the agility and vision that matched our own."
In a world that is more digitally focused than ever before, Connect prides itself on helping credit unions deliver online and mobile solutions which enable consumers to open new accounts, take out loans, and conduct financial transactions at their fingertips, anywhere, anytime. The company does so with complete flexibility in workflow design and appearance to achieve each client's unique objectives.
About Bellwether Community Credit Union
Since 1912, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex Counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. Visit bccu.org.
About Connect Financial Software Solutions
Connect is a technology Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) focused on the benefit of credit unions and their members. Connect's customizable enterprise digital banking solutions support credit unions' unique individual needs by offering online and mobile banking, bill pay, programming services, and digital account opening and lending applications. Connect has complete user interface design flexibility and provides parity across all digital channels, creating a better user experience. By partnering with more than 150 third-party providers, many of which are selected by clients, Connect offers a wealth of evolving functionality to better meet members' current and future needs. Connect with them at connectfss.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Kelly Warfel, Connect Financial Software Solutions, +1 385-501-1496, kelly.warfel@connectfss.com
SOURCE Connect Financial Software Solutions