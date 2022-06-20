From Terry Bradshaw and Frank Abagnale to Robin Robins, Connect IT Global celebrates 15 years of bringing the best of the channel under one roof for four days filled with industry insights and fun
MIAMI , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaseya®, the leading provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs), celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of its renowned Connect IT Global event today. The event, which is taking place from June 20-23 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, provides IT professionals with the information they need to stay ahead of the curve—from the latest on the IT landscape to cybersecurity tips and tricks to thwart cybercriminals.
Kaseya is showcasing several new innovations at Connect IT Global—including advancements to the much-anticipated Kaseya One platform. Kaseya One allows technicians to view all their Kaseya solutions, browse for additional IT Complete modules, check support tickets and access help documentation from a single location. Additionally, IT professionals can view statement summaries with invoices, agents, software seats and license renewals in one place—eliminating hours of billing work. Kaseya One is also home to the Cooper Intelligence Engine, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) utilization technology designed to help IT professionals get the most out of their Kaseya solutions. With "Cooper," technicians can discover features, integrations and training opportunities tailored directly to their personal use patterns and receive suggestions on how to maximize how they utilize the platform.
"Connect IT Global is jam-packed with everything IT professionals need to optimize their businesses—from award-winning experts to administrator certifications that provide technicians with the latest information on the Kaseya solutions they use daily. We've pulled out all the stops for our fifteenth anniversary!" said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. "We're all about helping technicians eliminate the 'space between,' and this year's features and integrations—like our top-notch Kaseya One platform and Cooper AI technology—ensure our customers are more efficient and profitable than ever before."
Here's a look at some of the event highlights, product enhancements and workflow integrations that will be announced.
Connect IT Global 2022 Event Highlights:
- The Future of the IT Industry Keynote from Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola: This can't-miss talk will provide attendees with insights into the future of tech spending and how MSPs and internal IT departments can make the most of their IT budgets.
- Why Not Your Best? with NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw: The legendary Hall of Fame quarterback, a success both on and off the field, will provide attendees with his strategies for maintaining success through persistent self-improvement.
- The Ultimate MSP Marketing Blueprint from Marketing Expert Robin Robins: In this session, Robins will showcase how MSPs can generate significant revenue by setting up autopilot marketing systems to secure a steady stream of new clients.
- What Keeps CISOs Up at Night with Kaseya CISO Jason Manar: Former FBI Special Agent Manar will sit down with a panel of CISOs to talk about what matters to them and the threats they predict for the future.
- Cybercrime, Identity Theft and Scams with Author Frank Abagnale: Abagnale will take attendees behind the scenes to show how simple strategies can thwart today's cybercriminals.
Key Product Enhancements:
Unified RMM:
- VSA Domain Watch enhancement to support Microsoft Azure Active Directory: This new enhancement allows IT professionals to use VSA to automatically discover Azure Active Directory users, computers, groups and administrative units as well as enable policy management—making it even easier to support hybrid work environments.
- Info Center 2.0: VSA's Info Center 2.0 will include a completely new reporting engine with a rebuild of all report templates to match modern requirements on layouts, fonts and graphics for a seamless user experience. It will now be easier to edit reports and immediately view the result with the new preview mode. An export function will offer the same visual representation for PDF and MS Office format, also available in the preview, along with custom themes to match clients or corporate brand standards.
- Apple Mobile Device Management (MDM) Preview: This new preview mode feature gives users a sneak peek at VSA's MDM-friendly future. Kaseya's RMM is one of only a few RMMs that will offer MDM.
- Omni-Device Remote Management: VSA's new Omni-Device Remote Management feature takes device management to a new level, with the ability to remote control into any device—regardless of whether an agent has been deployed to it.
IT Documentation:
- IT Glue integration with Microsoft InTune and Azure: The latest IT Glue integrations provide technicians with a complete picture of their IT environment across hardware, network and mobile devices—making it even easier to manage users in remote work settings.
Compliance:
- New Compliance Management templates for Cyber Essentials and Essential 8 in Compliance Manager GRC: To help IT professionals better comply with standards across the globe, Compliance Manager GRC has added Cyber Essentials (UK), Essential 8 (AU). These frameworks are the de facto standards in their respective regions, giving IT professionals and MSPs well-established benchmarks to manage their cybersecurity programs and services.
Audit:
- Network Detective Online: This new portal in Network Detective Pro by RapidFire Tools allows IT professionals to go beyond printed reports to gain more insights from their data, including the ability to filter key data points and export them to data warehousing tools like Microsoft Power BI.
Security:
- Credentialed Scans in VulScan: IT professionals using VulScan can perform deeper dives into high value targets that require login credentials to gain access. Special automated scan tasks can be set up for these devices to automatically authenticate VulScan to perform a full internal vulnerabilities check.
- Report Delivery Automation in ID Agent's Dark Web ID: With this new report delivery automation capability, MSPs can send monthly or quarterly Dark Web ID reports to their clients directly — eliminating another task from their to-do list and ensuring consistent reporting.
Backup and Disaster Recovery:
- Unitrends BackupIQ™ Enhancements: Unitrends proprietary BackupIQ™ technology is continuously monitoring for anything that might jeopardize data and system recoverability, security, or backup performance. When a potential issue is identified, the intelligent alerting engine prioritizes the severity and then either proactively opens a support case or provides the user with clear guidance to take action. Each day, BackupIQ™ receives telemetry data from tens of thousands of systems around the globe. With a massive installed base supporting diverse environments and use cases, Unitrends is able to uniquely cut wasted time on false alerts and backup remediation by up to 50%.
- New UK Data Center for Spanning's Google Workspace Users: With Spanning's newest data center in London, IT professionals can more easily meet regional data sovereignty requirements. Spanning has data centers in the U.S., Asia Pacific (Sydney), Canada (Montreal), and the United Kingdom (London) to support its growing global customer base.
PSA/Service Desk:
- BMS integration with Ingram Micro: This latest integration with Ingram Micro makes quoting in BMS effortless, with the ability for MSPs to create and send an estimate to a potential customer in minutes.
IT Complete Workflow Integrations:
- BullPhish ID integration with Compliance Manager GRC: IT professionals using Compliance Manager GRC can now provide BullPhish ID training videos to employees through the Compliance Manager end-user self-service compliance portal, ensuring that organizations can more easily document compliance with their cybersecurity training requirements.
- Unitrends UniView integration with Compliance Manager GRC: Technicians can now include their last Unitrends backup automatically in Compliance Manager GRC reports, ensuring their evidence of compliance documents are always up-to-date.
- Dark Web ID integration with IT Glue: MSPs who have both solutions can import customer information from IT Glue into Dark Web ID for a much quicker provisioning process, making new client setup quick and painless.
- myITprocess integration with IT Glue: IT professionals can now automate client creation inside of myITprocess, making it easier to create strategic roadmaps.
- VulScan integration with RocketCyber: This new capability allows security risks from VulScan to appear in RocketCyber's alerts, ensuring that urgent security threats are handled immediately by RocketCyber's managed security operations center (SOC) team.
Connect IT Global would not be possible without the generous partners who share Kaseya's commitment to helping IT professionals thrive. A special thank you to Corporate Sponsor ThreatLocker and Diamond Sponsors Bitdefender, Cisco and Zomentum.
Kaseya's IT Complete suite of solutions was designed to solve the most common problems for multi-functional IT professionals, helping MSPs and internal IT teams realize increased productivity and profitability through time-saving automation and exceptional value. To learn more about Kaseya's IT Complete platform, visit here.
About Kaseya
Kaseya is the leading provider of unified IT & security management software for IT professionals in managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs). Through its customer-centric approach and renowned support, Kaseya delivers best-in-breed technologies that empower organizations to seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations, and grow their businesses. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions, including well-known names: Kaseya, IT Glue, RapidFire Tools, Unitrends, Spanning Cloud Apps, TruMethods, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. These innovative solutions fuel Kaseya's IT Complete platform, which is designed to maximize efficiencies and enable businesses through a single pane of glass. IT Complete empowers IT professionals to centrally command hardware, software, security, data, compliance, operations and more from within a comprehensive, integrated, intelligent (AI utilization-optimized), and affordable platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in over 25 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.kaseya.com.
Media Contact
Victoria Johnson, Walker Sands, 3122670066, victoria.johnson@walkersands.com
Millie Acebal, Kaseya, 3053210344, millie.acebal@kaseya.com
SOURCE Connect IT Global