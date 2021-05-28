SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kids, electronics, and germs are almost an unavoidable combination. With the COVID vaccines not yet approved for children under the age of 16, and the Biden Administration and CDC urging schools to reopen, schools across the nation are trying to find ways to ensure safety and cleanliness on campus. One way a high school in Greenville, North Carolina is working to ensure safety is through six new UV-C sanitizing charging carts.
"The school came to us with a need to replace their aging charging carts that no longer fit the school's needs. When they learned Connect-UV's charging carts not only charged, but also killed germs and bacteria, the school leapt at the opportunity to incorporate UV-C technology into their charging needs," said Tom Mitchell, executive director of strategy and business development for Connect-UV.
Connect-UV charging carts can charge and sanitize up to 40 devices at a time. With a locking door equipped with an auto off switch, the carts ensure that devices are sanitized safely, without risk of theft, or unintended exposure to the UV-C lights if the door is opened during a sanitation cycle. The carts clean for 5 or 10 minutes and kill up to 99% of microorganisms within 10 minutes using safe and effective UV-C light. Additionally, the carts are on casters, have surge protection, and come with a variety of charging adaptors.
Connect-UV charging carts are designed for phones, tablets, Chromebooks and other common items. The carts are customizable up to 40 bays to ensure that students phones, and school electronics are always cleaned, charged, and safely stored.
ABOUT CONNECT-UV: Connect-UV is a woman-owned business located in Scottsdale Ariz. The Company sales UV-C Sterilizing equipment for home and business use ranging from cell-phone sized sanitizers to charging carts and lockers. The company is also unveiling a UV-C Air Purifier that can clean 500sqft this summer.
