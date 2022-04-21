For the partnership, SaaS Capital® will provide a funding resource that will enable ConnectALL to enhance the capabilities of its current products and embark on planned projects, as well.
ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectALL LLC, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions that enable companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams, today announced a partnership with SaaS Capital Management, LLC as one of its funding partners. SaaS Capital, the leading provider of growth debt designed explicitly for B2B SaaS (Software as a Service) companies, represents some of the most well-respected, high performing SaaS firms in the world.
"ConnectALL has built its standing in its industry through innovation, and partnering with SaaS Capital will enable us to accelerate our trajectory," said ConnectALL President and COO Lance Knight. "We are excited about the capabilities this funding will sustain, from marketing to increase our user base to enhancing our field offerings and support capabilities."
"We are pleased to announce that we have provided ConnectALL with a new credit facility," said Stephanie Fortener, Managing Director of SaaS Capital. "ConnectALL is defining the value stream management category, and its industry-leading, highly integrated platform is optimizing software development workflow for customers, leading to improved quality and increased revenue. We are honored they chose us as their financing partner to support their continued growth."
SaaS Capital equips organizations with initial funding availability that can grow over time. As the funding stream supports corporate growth and expansion, the resulting revenue can enable the funding to increase, as well.
For ConnectALL, this funding comes at an especially fortuitous time, not only for the company but for ConnectALL's customers. "We are driven to continually innovate," said Knight. "This funding stream will enable us to bring some of our boldest ideas to fruition."
About ConnectALL
ConnectALL is a value stream management company dedicated to helping customers achieve higher levels of agility, traceability, predictability and velocity. ConnectALL's services and solutions help organizations to connect people, processes and technology across the software development and delivery value stream, enabling companies to align digital initiatives to business outcomes and improve the speed at which they deliver software. ConnectALL's value stream management solutions and services allow companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams. ConnectALL has been recognized as "Best in Show" in the Value Stream Management category of the 2020 and 2021 SD Times 100 and recognized by numerous third-party analyst firms as a key player in value stream management. Visit us at https://www.connectall.com.
About SaaS Capital
SaaS Capital is the leading provider of growth debt designed explicitly for B2B SaaS companies. SaaS Capital's growth debt is structured to provide a significant source of committed funding, deployment flexibility, and lower overall cost of capital, all while avoiding the loss of control associated with selling equity. SaaS Capital was the first to offer lending alternatives to SaaS businesses based on their future recurring revenue. Since 2007, SaaS Capital has deployed $234 million in growth debt to deliver better outcomes for 90+ clients, resulting in $1.5 Billion in total enterprise valuation created. Visit http://www.saas-capital.com to learn more.
