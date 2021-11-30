ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectALL LLC, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions that enable companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams, today announced it has again been named a DevOps Dozen finalist in Category 4, Best Value Stream Management Tool. The honor caps a year filled with excitement and achievement for ConnectALL, including being named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Value Stream Management Platforms and being featured in the SD Times Buyer's Guide 2021 Edition on Value Stream Management.
DevOps Dozen public voting is open until December 31, 2021 at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/52BF93N.
Winners will be announced at the Predict 2022 Virtual Summit January 19-20, 2022.
"Being a DevOps Dozen finalist further solidifies our leadership position in the software delivery industry and reinforces our success in equipping business leaders and their teams with metrics-driven reporting on, and visibility into, their value stream and correlated activities," said ConnectALL President and COO Lance Knight at the announcement.
In 2021, ConnectALL also expanded its offering by announcing added platform support for 30 popular tools using its Universal Adapter (April), debuting an enhanced test management adapter to accelerate software delivery (July) and releasing support for DevSecOps teams (August).
Always an advocate of community service, in 2021 ConnectALL debuted a technology scholarship for aspiring STEM students at the University of North Georgia, as well. Designed to honor Lance Knight's grandmother, computer pioneer Elizabeth "Betty" Knight, the first yearly scholarship was awarded to a Computer Science pathway student in the spring.
About ConnectALL
ConnectALL is a value stream management company dedicated to helping customers achieve higher levels of agility, traceability, predictability and velocity. ConnectALL's services and solutions help organizations to connect people, processes and technology across the software development and delivery value stream, enabling companies to align digital initiatives to business outcomes and improve the speed at which they deliver software. ConnectALL's value stream management solutions and services allow companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams. ConnectALL has been recognized as "Best in Show" in the Value Stream Management category of the 2020 and 2021 SD Times 100 and recognized by numerous third-party analyst firms as a key player in value stream management. Visit us at https://www.connectall.com.
Media Contact
Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 4044451842, malindal@michaelmackenzie.com
SOURCE ConnectALL