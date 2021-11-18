ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectALL LLC, a leading provider of value stream management solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the most recent Gartner "Market Guide for Value Stream Management Platforms" report.
"Our sole focus has been on working closely with our customers to develop products and services that best contribute to their personal growth and corporate profitability. We believe in making meaningful connections here at ConnectALL, and using those connections to build a future. We strive to use our value stream management platforms to help our customers positively leverage their connections as well," said Lance Knight, COO & President of ConnectALL. "We believe being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor reinforces our solution's value to our customers."
According to the report's prediction, "By 2023, 70% of organizations will use value stream management to improve flow in the DevOps pipeline, leading to faster delivery of customer value."
According to this report, "organizations want full visibility into software delivery pipeline performance to optimize value delivery to customers." The report further states that "software engineering leaders should implement a value stream management platform to assess and improve the health of product delivery and drive alignment of business priorities."
"Value stream management platforms enable organizations to optimize end-to-end product delivery and improve business outcomes." Corroborating this very finding, Knight said that ConnectALL believes the way people develop software today is much faster and not having all the parts of software delivery connected means that they are not moving in the same direction. "This is where value stream management comes into play. It simply means that you should be able to see everything in your value stream. If you are connected meaningfully and make use of the connections in the right way, innovation gets built into the system, and you will see the flow of outcomes. You should be able to see how things are moving in the value stream and then devise a governance model based on which you will see the connections and make changes accordingly," said Knight.
"Gartner recommends that product and platform teams use VSMPs to: Provide end-to-end visibility and insight into their product delivery; Evaluate the maturity of their existing product delivery capabilities and identify constraints to flow and gaps in insights for stakeholders; Provide customized dashboards and views of product delivery for other stakeholders and leadership; Gain a consolidated view of governance, security and compliance across all product lines; Leverage advanced capabilities, such as change risk analytics, to make more informed decisions about releasing new features."
ConnectALL's value stream management solutions and services enable companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams to achieve higher levels of agility, traceability, predictability and velocity.
Gartner, "Market Guide for Value Stream Management Platforms," by Hassan Ennaciri, Thomas Murphy, Joachim Herschmann, Manjunath Bhat, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, 10 November 2021.
Gartner Disclaimer:
GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About ConnectALL
ConnectALL is a value stream management company dedicated to helping customers achieve higher levels of agility, traceability, predictability and velocity. ConnectALL's services and solutions help organizations to connect people, processes and technology across the software development and delivery value stream, enabling companies to align digital initiatives to business outcomes and improve the speed at which they deliver software. ConnectALL's value stream management solutions and services allow companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams. ConnectALL has been recognized as "Best in Show" in the Value Stream Management category of the 2020 and 2021 SD Times 100 and recognized by numerous third-party analyst firms as a key player in value stream management. Visit us at https://www.connectall.com.
Media Contact
Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 4044451842, malindal@michaelmackenzie.com
Soumya J. Menon, Marketing Communications and Content Manager, 8009137457, smenon@connectall.com
SOURCE ConnectALL