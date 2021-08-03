IRVINE, Calif., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envoy Group, an end-to-end digital consultancy that creates connected customer experiences, today announced they are uniting all agency brands (Envoy, Bulldog Drummond, and Leviathan) under one name - Envoy. The rebrand follows a year of record growth, with its employee headcount now over 110 employees across offices located in Irvine, Chicago, and San Diego. The company's growth was partially driven by changing consumer demands and expectations during the pandemic that led to major digital disruption and the rapid growth of eCommerce.
"The past year marked a pivotal moment in our company's history, signifying a change in the way we show up for our clients by helping them put the customer experience at the center of their business strategy," said Kevin Bauer, CEO of Envoy. "We recognized how the speed and complexity of decision making accelerated dramatically for our clients in 2020 and saw it as an opportunity to improve our own connected customer experience, committing further to our own brand innovation, digital transformation, and growth acceleration. While we have effectively been operating as one team over the past two years, today makes it official as we move forward, unified under one brand name."
In the last year, e-commerce experienced a decade's worth of growth, with online sales growing a record 44% year-over-year. In this new era of hyper-digital connectivity, companies faced a new level of consumer demand. Organizations were forced to pivot all facets of their business and accelerate digital. Envoy's digital design and development capabilities have grown tremendously since the 2018 acquisitions of Leviathan (a leading experiential and digital environments agency) and Bulldog Drummond (a renowned brand and innovation consultancy). The creative consultancy has been providing end-to-end data-driven solutions for clients since the addition to deliver connected customer experiences.
The unification of these three agencies provides clients with a seamlessly integrated team across the US with resources on both coasts. The rebrand reflects the company's evolution and renewed focus to offer a full-service customer experience consultancy across six core practice areas: brand and strategy, B2B and B2C websites, commerce platforms, digital products, digital environments, and marketing and media.
"The Leviathan and Bulldog Drummond brands have a rich history, and together we've been able to build a powerhouse agency that takes our capabilities to the next level," said Ryan Rommelfanger, co-founder and executive creative director of Envoy. "We are excited to unite these teams under the Envoy brand to bring a more cohesive connected customer experience for our clients. There are no silos or regional constraints, just best-in-class, digitally-led experiences for customers, driven by data and insights and grounded in a strong business and brand strategy."
Envoy's leadership remains unchanged and will continue to drive the organization moving forward across all three offices. Envoy's most recent portfolio includes innovative work for iconic brands including McDonald's, Acorns, Vizio, Arlo, TaylorMade, Verizon, Nike, HyperX, and Diageo. Envoy holds strategic partnerships with Shopify Plus, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe, BigCommerce, Yotpo, Klaviyo, and ReCharge.
The news follows on the heels of Envoy launching its new investment arm, Envoy Ventures, which aims to help brands take full advantage of the opportunities today's accelerated digital economy offers. With an initial $10 million fund, Envoy Ventures has already invested in several companies including, Kapsul connected air conditioners, Kopari Beauty, and Violux UV-C light cleaning. By combining highly accomplished brand-building and digital experience consultants with early-stage investment and operating principles, Envoy Ventures helps businesses go further, faster.
