NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Overview:
This report assesses the connected device market segment including consumer, enterprise, and industrial devices with associated connected device market sizing from 2020 to 2025. It evaluates applications and solutions in each market segment for major industry verticals including agriculture, advertising and media, automobiles, energy management, healthcare, manufacturing, oil & gas, public safety, and telecommunications.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875790/?utm_source=PRN
The analyst sees the number, type, and purpose of connected devices is rapidly expanding as the Internet of Things (IoT) evolves beyond the current state of limited applications, many of which remain isolated and purpose-built for a given use case, industry verticals, and companies. Over the course of the next four to six years, many IoT applications will become increasingly interconnected.
Some of these applications will be enhanced through communication with a smart device, which is a connected device that benefits embedded intelligence. In contrast, an IoT Device need not be smart, and in fact, many are relatively unintelligent devices that are typically single-purpose and rely upon intelligence to be provided elsewhere for data processing, analytics, analysis, and dispersal of actionable information, typically via a cloud services model.
It is important to note that cloud services may be either centralized or distributed via Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) infrastructure. MEC will also facilitate an entirely new class of low-power devices that rely upon MEC equipment for processing. Stated differently, some IoT devices will be very light-weight computationally speaking, relying upon edge computing nodes for most of their computation needs. However, AIoT is a dominant trend that the analyst sees supporting connected devices via both distributed and centralized AI support for devices.
As AIoT causes networks and systems to become increasingly more cognitive in nature, connected devices that previously acted in a purely deterministic manner will leverage AI for decision-making, which may occur locally via edge computing and/or centrally via core cloud computing. As part of this evolution, devices will also increasingly engage in peer-to-peer communications including signaling and data exchange. This will create both an opportunity and a challenge connected device management as they will need to rely upon the AI-based cybersecurity solutions involving trust management.
Target Audience:
• Wireless service providers of all types
• Sensor network and component providers
• Wireless device and components manufacturers
• Smart appliances and electronic devices companies
• Security device and monitoring equipment suppliers
• Software developers and mobile/wireless app developers
Select Report Findings:
• The Global Market for Devices in support of Energy Management (Air conditioners, Temperature controllers, Smart lighting, Smart windows, etc.) will reach almost $6 Billion USD by 2024
• The Global Market for Devices in support of Government Security and Monitoring Equipment (CCTV, Cameras, etc.) and Structural Health Monitoring Devices will reach $5.1B USD by 2025
• The Global Market for Devices in support of Hospital Equipment (Mobile furniture, Monitoring and Diagnostic Equipment, Surgical tools, Pathology and Laboratory Equipment, Ambulance, etc.) will reach $1.4 Billion USD by 2024
• The Global Market for Consumer Appliances (TV, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Dish Washers, Microwaves, Cooking Appliances, Coffee machine, etc.) will reach $1.7B by 2025
Companies in Report:
• AB Electrolux
• ABB Ltd.
• Advantech Co. Ltd
• Aeris Communication Inc.
• Amplía Soluciones SL
• Apple Inc.
• ARM Limited
• Cumulocity GmBH
• Dell Technologies Inc.
• General Electric Co.
• Google Inc.
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
• Honeywell International Inc.
• HTC Corporation
• IBM Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips N.V
• Lenovo Group Ltd.
• LG Electronics
• Microsoft Corporation
• Motorola Inc.
• Nokia Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• Osterhout Design Group (ODG)
• PTC Corporation
• Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens AG
• Smith Micro Software Inc.
• Sony Corporation
• Technicolor
• Telit Communications PLC
• Vuzix Corporation
• Whirlpool Corporation
• Wind River Systems Inc.
• Xively
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875790/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001